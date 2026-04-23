Should The Panthers Target Blues' Jordan Binnington If Sergei Bobrovsky Walks In Free Agency?
The Florida Panthers may have a new No. 1 goaltender for the first time since 2019 if Sergei Bobrovsky leaves in free agency. Could St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington be the answer for the Panthers?
With recent reports indicating the Florida Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky are far off in contract negotiations and that the relationship between the two parties is “pretty bad,” it’s as good a time as any to begin looking at who the Panthers could target.
The UFA market isn’t boasting a ton of No. 1 options, but there are some viable options.
If the Panthers want to find someone to truly replace Bobrovsky, their best option might be through the trade market. One goaltender expected to be made available for a trade who fits what the Panthers are looking for is Jordan Binnington.
The 32-year-old is coming off his worst season with the St. Louis Blues, posting an .873 save percentage and a 3.33 goals-against average, but he was the starter for Team Canada at the Olympics and showed that in high-leverage situations, he thrives.
There’s no other way to look at it; his 2025-26 NHL season was even worse than Bobrovsky’s, but Binnington is five years younger than Bobrovsky, which gives him a better opportunity to bounce back.
Bobrovsky has a lot of miles on him. At 37, he’s played 806 regular-season games, as well as 117 playoff games. Compared to Binnington, who’s played 377 regular-season games and 48 playoff games, there’s more reason to believe that Binnington’s struggles were likely mental, and Bobrovsky’s were physical.
Beyond the potential bounce-back and the opportunity to buy low on Binnington, the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning goaltender embodies the identity and culture the Panthers have created.
The Panthers are a physical team that don’t back down from anything. Binnington has had his fair share of run-ins with players around the NHL, and he is willing to wear his heart on his sleeve.
The Panthers have also built a reputation for never giving in and for an uncanny ability to rebound from tough losses or poor stretches. Throughout his career, Binnington has had the confidence and attitude to deliver in the big moments.
There is, without a doubt, plenty of risk that comes with trading for Binnington. He’ll be 33 years old when the 2026-27 campaign begins, and he has just one year remaining on his $6 million cap hit.
The Panthers may have to pay a decent price to acquire a goaltender coming off an awful season, who could walk away for free after one year.
But it could also pay off greatly. There is a chance Binnington finds his game again with better defense in front of him, steps up in the playoffs as he has before, and delivers a cup to Florida before signing an extension.
With all that being said, the Panthers might have to be creative to replace Bobrovsky, if he indeed leaves, and adding a Stanley Cup-winning goaltender with Binnington's pedigree could be the solution.
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