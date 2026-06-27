Strong Forward Ryder Cali Says He Fits 'Panthers Play Style As Much As Possible'

“My mom played professional league in Lugano, Switzerland. She met my dad there and had me, so I grew up in Lugano. When I was three, my dad got a new job in the Cayman Islands, so we moved there. I played roller hockey there, played with Jaxon Cover. We've been playing roller hockey together since we were 4 years old, so that's pretty crazy. We were like sitting a row apart from each other in the stands yesterday, so super small world in that sense. When I was seven, I moved to Canada. My mom is from Toronto, so that's why we came back here. And yeah, I kind of just always started playing hockey. My mom coached me my whole life. She loves it just as much as I do. So yeah, I think it was just a little passion for me, and now it's turned into this, which is pretty crazy.”