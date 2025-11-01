The Panthers Den: Florida's scoring issues remain, Brad Marchand takes emotional leave from team

A challenging start to the season for the Florida Panthers continued last week.

The Cats returned home from a frustrating five-game road trip to face some tough opponents in Sunrise while trying to keep their record from getting out of hand.

This week on The Panthers Den, The Hockey Show co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork dive into Florida’s recent games against the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks, and discuss their upcoming battle with the Dallas Stars.

It's been a challenge this season for the Cats to score goals, which makes sense when you're missing key forwards like Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, but they're also not getting the kind of high-end production from Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett or to a lesser extent, Sam Reinhart.

They also discuss Brad Marchand’s emotional decision to step away from the team this week after a death in the family of a close friend.

You can check out this week’s Panthers Den in the video below:

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers look to wrap up homestand on high note against excellent Stars team

The Hockey Show: Talking Olympic rosters, gold medal experience with Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Could Flames' Nazem Kadri Be An Option For The Panthers?

Brad Marchand expected back with Panthers following emotional leave of absence

Twin sister of Mackie Samoskevich signs first PWHL contract with Vancouver