The Panthers Den: Three strong wins, a blowout loss, several Panthers heating up

The Florida Panthers had a solid showing last week, and it was all discussed on the latest episode of The Panthers Den.

Florida was fresh off four straight losses when they picked up a pair of victories on consecutive days against the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders.

The win over Columbus was bonkers as Florida clawed back from deficits of 4-1 and 6-4 before coming away with a 7-6 dub in OT.

After beating the Islanders 4-1 on Sunday, the Cats hit the road a challenging four-game trip.

The fun started on Wednesday when Florida picked up a thrilling 4-3 win over the Utah Mammoth on a last-minute goal by Anton Lundell.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, their next game was the following night against the league-best Colorado Avalanche.

Florida held their own for a little while but ultimately couldn't keep with the high-flying Avs.

Outside of the three wins, there were several other positive Panthers points to discuss.

New dad Carter Verhaeghe has ben on fire and Sam Bennett has gotten back to his consistent scoring ways, both joining Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand, who have been carrying the team offensively for much of the season.

Florida also got Eetu Luostarinen back in the lineup after missing several weeks due to a freak accident that happened while he was barbequing at his home.

You can check out the full Panthers Den episode with co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork, along with special guest Jordan McPherson, below:

