'We'll Walk Together Forever': Matthew Tkachuk Gives Love To Former Teammates Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist

“It’s not an easy job, what he did last year (during the 2025 Stanley Cup run),” Tkachuk began. “I remember two games in particular where he was out the game before, and then came in. He was our best player in Game 5 against Toronto. E-Rod actually got hurt, Bokie comes in, goes right up there with Reino and Barky – and that’s gotta be hard; you haven’t played in a while and you come right in to the first line, playing the big minutes – and he scored a huge goal against Toronto and was just unreal that game.”