Who Can The Florida Panthers Target At Pick No. 9 In The 2026 NHL Draft?

The Florida Panthers may not have moved up during the NHL draft lottery; in fact, they fell a spot, but there are plenty of intriguing players to choose from at ninth overall.
The NHL draft lottery is complete, but unfortunately, luck was not on the Florida Panthers side.
The Panthers entered the event with the eighth-best odds of landing the first overall pick, but when the balls were drawn, it was the Toronto Maple Leafs who moved up from fifth to first, and the San Jose Sharks who moved up from ninth to second, leapfrogging the Panthers.
Because of this, when June 26 rolls around, the Panthers will make the ninth overall selection.
Although moving up would have been great for the Panthers, there are still plenty of great options for them at No. 9 who play various positions.
To start, if the Panthers are hoping to improve their center depth in their prospect pool, they could look to add Swedish center Viggo Bjorck or Canadian center Tynan Lawrence.
Bjorck is an ultra-skilled, excellent skating center with two-way capabilities. At every level, Bjorck has posted phenomenal statistics. In 2024-25, Bjorck recorded the highest points per game in the U-20 Swedish league, posting a 1.76 ppg, with second-place William Nylander at 1.59.
Furthermore, Bjorck was a dominant figure at the world juniors, winning gold with Sweden while scoring three goals and nine points in seven games. But maybe most importantly, the 18-year-old played 42 games in the SHL this season, scoring an impressive six goals and 15 points.
The only knock on Bjorck is his size. Listed at 5-foot-9, Bjorck is on the smaller side, but his skill and grit make up for those issues. Bjorck is vying for a spot on Sweden’s World Championship roster, and if he makes the team, it can be another event to prove that his size is no issue.
Lawrence’s strong U-18s campaign has put some worries about his game to rest, but he still has lots to prove, as he was once projected to be a top-five pick.
A quiet contender, thanks to the Panthers’ success drafting Finnish centermen, is Oliver Suvanto, a 6-foot-3 two-way force.
The Panthers could also look to draft a defenseman, as this draft boasts plenty of possible No. 1 defenders.
The names expected to go in the top 10 are Keaton Verhoeff, Chase Reid, Carson Carels, Alberts Smits, and Daxon Rudolph, but at the moment, many scouts and draft experts are unsure of what order to place them in.
Some like the high-end offensive game Reid brings, while others favor Verhoeff’s size and two-way versatility. Some believe Smits is the most NHL-ready with high physical upside, and some see the skating and comparables to Carels’ game and are very intrigued.
But Rudolph seems like the wild card. Rudolph was the first overall pick in the 2023 WHL draft and has posted eye-catching numbers since. He finished his second WHL season with 28 goals and 78 points in 68 games, and has followed that up with a playoff campaign of nine goals and 23 points in 15 games, leading the league in playoff points.
Because of the uncertainty around Rudolph, he could be the defender who drops to the Panthers. In addition to the aforementioned names, Ryan Lin and Malte Gustafsson are defenders who could receive some consideration at pick No. 9.
Finally, there is an abundance of wingers for the Panthers to choose from if they opt for the best available. Oscar Hemming, J.P. Hurlbert, Ethan Belchetz, Adam Novotny, and Elton Hermansson could all be available when the Panthers make their selection.
With just under two months until the draft, the Panthers will devote significant time and research to finding the best fit for their organization.
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