Brady Tkachuk Welcomed To Florida Panthers, Excited To Join 'Closest Group In The League'

“I think one of the reasons Brady worse a “C” (in Ottawa) is because he gets it, and it's the same for Sasha (Barkov) and Matthew (Thachuk), all the guys in our room get it,” Zito said. “They understand that all those qualities and characteristics that would allow you to be considered to be a captain of a team also allow you to be part of the team, understanding that the team is bigger than any individual. I think if one thing speaks to our group, it's the way that they treat each other, the way that they treat all of us, and we don't really have big stars who command that leadership role. It's almost by committee, and different players and different people step up and are the guy, when it's right. There's no way to define it, it happens organically, and that's maybe one of the definitions of a team.”