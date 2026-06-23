Brady Tkachuk Welcomed To Florida Panthers, Excited To Join 'Closest Group In The League'
Reunited with his brother Matthew, the former Ottawa captain brings grit and leadership to South Florida, eager to integrate into the NHL’s most tight-knit championship culture.
As Lynard Skinner’s “Freebird” played in the background, American hockey star Brady Tkachuk walked onto the floor of the War Memorial Auditorium late Tuesday morning.
With Panthers General Manager Bill Zito to his left, Tkachuk moved toward a makeshift stage set up with a massive banner behind it that read “Welcome to Florida Brady Tkachuk”.
A large crowd of media (by South Florida standards) was gathered in the center of the room, and Tkachuk flashed everyone a big smile as he and Zito took their seats.
Two days had passed since Zito and the Panthers sent shockwaves across the NHL landscape by acquiring Tkachuk, adding him to a roster already considered one of the deepest and most talent-filled in the league that also happened to include his All-Star older brother Matthew.
“It’s been a busy few days,” Zito said to kick off the press conference. “We're very pleased and very happy to have Brady join the mix. For anybody who follows the NHL, so much of that fit is obvious. His style of play, obviously, the relationship, the family, who he is as a person, having spent time with him most recently at the Olympics, it's just a real positive fit. I think it's great for the Panthers and great for the league.”
Perhaps it’s fitting the trade occurred on Father’s Day, one of the few days out of the year that are designated for family.
With Tkachuk joining the Panthers, he not only teams up with his brother, but he will also now become a part of what is considered one of, if not the closest, most tightknit locker rooms in the league.
“Just the leadership, and of course, I feel like it's known around the league, it's probably the closest group in the league,” Tkachuk said. “Everybody's always doing stuff together, home and away, and I think everybody knows it's just by committee. Everybody's a part of the puzzle, and everybody, their soul focus is winning, and that's something that I'm just excited to join into and help out anyway from my past experiences as a captain and the different things that I've experienced throughout my hockey career, so I'm just really excited for this next chapter and being a part of this excellent group.”
The leadership that Tkachuk spoke of will go a long way toward helping contribute to the success of the Panthers.
Sure, Florida has plenty of talented players, but they’re also genuine, good people.
Zito and his staff have worked very hard and adding players who are just as good to be around off the ice are they to play with on the ice.
There are several players on Florida’s roster who could easily wear the captain’s “C” on their jersey, and they just added another one.
“I think one of the reasons Brady worse a “C” (in Ottawa) is because he gets it, and it's the same for Sasha (Barkov) and Matthew (Thachuk), all the guys in our room get it,” Zito said. “They understand that all those qualities and characteristics that would allow you to be considered to be a captain of a team also allow you to be part of the team, understanding that the team is bigger than any individual. I think if one thing speaks to our group, it's the way that they treat each other, the way that they treat all of us, and we don't really have big stars who command that leadership role. It's almost by committee, and different players and different people step up and are the guy, when it's right. There's no way to define it, it happens organically, and that's maybe one of the definitions of a team.”
We’re still a few months away from seeing exactly how this Panthers team comes together on and off the ice, and the excitement is sure to continue building between now and then.
It’s a feeling that was already being shared throughout the locker room, with Florida anxious to put their injury-filled 2025-26 season behind them, but you can turn that up a few notches with the arrival of the younger Tkachuk.
“I just wish the season started tomorrow,” Tkachuk said through a grin. “I know it’s a couple months away, but I was just saying to Bill (Zito) that these moments…I just wanna get going and get playing.”
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