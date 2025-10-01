Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov spotted on crutches visiting Miami Heat training camp practice

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov is currently in the recovery phase after having major knee surgery.

It was five days ago that Barkov went under the knife to repair a torn ACL and MCL on his right knee, an injury he suffered the day before during a training camp practice at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Panthers, Barkov is expected to miss anywhere from seven to nine months due to the surgery.

On Wednesday, with the NBA’s Miami Heat were taking part in their own training camp practice on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

Barkov, who apparently felt that five days post-surgery was more than enough time to wait, was seen using crutches on the court of FAU’s Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena while paying a visit to the Heat players and coaches.

Over the years, Barkov has been spotted at plenty of Heat games and he hasn’t been shy about saying he’s a big fan of local basketball squad.

The feeling is apparently mutual.

Just ask Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, who has gotten to know Barkov a bit over the past couple decades.

“He’s so inspiring,” said Spoelstra. “I love for all the guys to see him over there. It’s been an electrifying run that they’ve had the last three seasons, and he’s a major part of it. Yes, he has the talent, but when you start diving into what everybody says about his character, his leadership, his mentorship, about all the right things. He moves a locker room because of what he’s about. That’s real talent.”

As Barkov stood on the sideline, watching practice while leaning on his crutches, several Heat players, coaches and executives, including Alonzo Mourning, came over to say hello and wish him their best.

To his credit, and to the surprise of no one who knows him, Barkov was all smiles, full of positivity.

“It is heartbreaking to see him on crutches, but then you talk to him and he’s saying, ‘Oh, no worries. I’ll be back in five or six months,’” Spoelstra said, adding that while he loves Barkov’s spirit regarding his recovery, he joked that the Panthers’ medical staff would probably not want Barkov giving out timeline estimates just yet.

“I love that guy,” said Spo. “I love everything he’s about.”

Barkov’s Panthers will play their final two preseason games against the Tampa Bay Lightning – Thursday in Tampa and Saturday in Sunrise – before hosting the Chicago Blackhawks for Opening Night on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena.

As for the Heat, their preseason slate begins on Saturday when they meet the Orlando Magic in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Photo caption: Jun 22, 2025; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, UNITED STATES; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) speaks to the fans during the Stanley Cup championship parade and rally. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)