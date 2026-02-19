Panthers' AJ Greer Visits Patients At Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

While several members of the Florida Panthers have been overseas taking part in\nthe 2026 Winer Olympics in Milan, others have been patiently waiting for NHL\ngames to resume.\n\nOne of those players is Panthers forward A.J. Greer.\n\nOn Wednesday, Greer took time out of his schedule to visit some very special\nyoung people in Fort Lauderdale.\n\nGreer stopped by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale in order to\nspend some one-on-one time with young patients and family members who are\ncurrently being threated there.\n\nPart of Greer’s visit was spent in the hospital’s Child Life Zone, where he\nsigned autographs, played video games and air hockey with many of the young\nPanthers fans.\n\nCheck out some footage from Greer’s visit below:\n\nLATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA \n\nSeven Panthers Remain In Contention For Medal At Winter Olympics, Semifinals Set\nFor Friday\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/seven-panthers-remain-in-contention-for-medal-at-winter-olympics-semifinals-set-for-friday]\n\nGold Medal Dream Still Alive For 8 Florida Panthers Players Who Reached Olympic\nQuarterfinals\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/gold-medal-dream-still-alive-for-8-florida-panthers-players-who-reached-olympic-quarterfinals]\n\nPanthers' Anton Lundell Recovers From Illness; Will Dress For Finland In\nQuarterfinals\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-anton-lundell-recovers-from-illness-will-dress-for-finland-in-quarterfinals]\n\nPanthers' Brad Marchand Set To Return To Canadian Lineup For Quarterfinals\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-brad-marchand-set-to-return-to-canadian-lineup-for-quarterfinals]\n\nFormer Panthers Goaltender Signs Extension With Hurricanes\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/former-panthers-goaltender-signs-extension-with-hurricanes]