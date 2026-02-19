Logo
Panthers' AJ Greer Visits Patients At Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital cover image

Panthers' AJ Greer Visits Patients At Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

David Dwork
2h
Panthers forward AJ Greer traded ice time for smiles, brightening young lives with games and autographs at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

While several members of the Florida Panthers have been overseas taking part in the 2026 Winer Olympics in Milan, others have been patiently waiting for NHL games to resume.

One of those players is Panthers forward A.J. Greer.

On Wednesday, Greer took time out of his schedule to visit some very special young people in Fort Lauderdale.

Greer stopped by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale in order to spend some one-on-one time with young patients and family members who are currently being threated there.

Part of Greer’s visit was spent in the hospital’s Child Life Zone, where he signed autographs, played video games and air hockey with many of the young Panthers fans.

Check out some footage from Greer’s visit below:

