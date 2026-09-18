Drew Doughty Named Kings Captain: The Last Man Standing From Los Angeles’ Championship Era

Anze Kopitar spent twenty seasons building the identity of this organization. Two Stanley Cups, two Selke Trophies, three Lady Byng awards, 1,454 games, and racking up 1,097 points. When he retired this summer, the Kings did not just lose a player; they lost their captain. The vacancy was a quiet issue that lingered throughout the offseason. It seemed moot given that they lost the person who had defined what it meant to be a King for the better part of two decades. The captaincy was always going to go to Doughty after that, and Doughty made clear in his exit interview exactly where he stood on the matter. "I would love to be captain of this team," he said. "When I was younger, it was something I never thought of, and I kind of grew into a leadership role, and now it's something I cherish. It would mean the world to me to be captain."