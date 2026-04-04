Kings' Laughton's Former Maple Leafs Teammates Would Love Him Back In Free Agency

Scott Laughton has been a member of the Los Angeles Kings since the March 7 NHL trade deadline. However, his former Toronto Maple Leafs teammates have shared how much they miss him and would love to have him back this summer in free agency.
Veteran center Scott Laughton has only been a member of the Los Angeles Kings for 14 games, yet his former Toronto Maple Leafs teammates already miss his presence.
Saturday marks Laughton's first game against the Maple Leafs since joining the Kings at this year's NHL trade deadline.
He was only a Maple Leaf for 76 regular-season and playoff games after joining Toronto at last season's trade deadline. However, his former teammates like the idea of Laughton returning to Toronto in free agency, as he is a pending UFA.
After the Maple Leafs' practice on Friday in preparation for Saturday's game, Toronto's Steve Lorentz was asked about the possibility of Laughton returning in free agency.
"Yeah, that'd be awesome!" Lorentz told reporters. "We would welcome him back with open arms. I know there's a lot of guys in this locker room that feel the same way."
The Kings acquired Laughton from the Maple Leafs as a pending UFA. He is in the fifth and final year of his contract, earning $1.5 million against Los Angeles' salary cap.
Therefore, unless Kings GM Ken Holland pushes to sign Laughton to a contract extension between now and July 1, the Oakville, Ont., native could leave for free in the summer.
Leafs coach Craig Berube was asked if he could see a world where a Laughton return to Toronto would be a fit.
"Yeah, I could see it, for sure," Toronto's bench boss told reporters. "He really liked it in Toronto, and he's from around there, too. I think that was a… dream for him to go back home and play."
Along with fantasizing about potentially reuniting with their old teammate, they shared how much of a great teammate he was and how lucky the Kings are to have him.
"I think you win with a guy like Scott," Lorentz said of Laughton. "He's a glue guy, he plays the game the right way, he plays hard, and he's definitely got the skill offensively and defensively to be out there in all situations."
Laughton is indeed a player that can be utilized in all situations, and that's exactly how Los Angeles has been using him.
Since his Kings debut against the Montreal Canadiens on March 7, Laughton is the joint leader on the team in shorthanded time on ice per game, along with defensemen Joel Edmundson, Mikey Anderson and Cody Ceci.
He's also on Los Angeles' second power-play unit and averages 1:12 of ice time per game on the man advantage.
Furthermore, he's been so important for the Kings in the faceoff dot, to the point where he takes the opening draw in overtime to win possession in the extra frame. He has a faceoff win rate of 58.1 percent as a member of the Kings.
With all he brings on the ice and in the dressing room, it's no wonder why his former Maple Leafs teammates have raved about him so much since his departure.
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