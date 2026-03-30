Scott Laughton Reflects On Maple Leafs Tenure, ‘A Little Bit’ Surprised In Club’s Lack Of Immediate Response To Auston Matthews Hit

The contrast between Laughton’s "playoff brand" of hockey and the current state of the Maple Leafs is stark. While Toronto has struggled with what head coach Craig Berube called a "lack of compete" during a listless stretch that has seen them slide to the fifth-worst points percentage in the league, Laughton has looked like a player revitalized. Much of that can be attributed to the familiarity behind the Kings’ bench. D.J. Smith, who coached Laughton during his junior days when the forward put up a 40-goal season, has wasted no time putting the veteran in positions to succeed.