'He's One Of Those Guys With Charisma': Maple Leafs Face Former Their ‘Glue Guy’ In Scott Laughton In Kings Matchup

It remains unclear exactly what occurred during Toronto’s 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. While the Leafs officially declared Ekman-Larsson out with a lower-body injury, Berube may have misspoke after the game by calling it an upper-body injury. The reality is likely somewhere in between. With six games remaining and no movement left in the standings, the medical staff’s decisions will carry more weight than usual. Berube noted that several game-time decisions are still pending.