'He's One Of Those Guys With Charisma': Maple Leafs Face Former Their ‘Glue Guy’ In Scott Laughton In Kings Matchup

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the stinging reality of a broken playoff streak as they prepare to battle former teammate Scott Laughton and the Los Angeles Kings.
LOS ANGELES — The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t just lose games during their late-season slide; they lost a piece of their identity when Scott Laughton departed. After Laughton was traded to the Los Angeles Kings for a conditional third-round pick in 2026—which could upgrade to a second-rounder if the Kings make the playoffs—former teammates reflected on his lasting impact. Steven Lorentz and Morgan Rielly both described a “weird” feeling seeing Laughton in a different sweater, especially since he had quickly become a foundational part of the locker room.
“He’s one of those guys with just that charisma,” Lorentz said. “He gets along with everyone right away... whether you’re a trainer, arena staff, or a coach”.
It is that “glue guy” quality that makes his absence feel significant despite his short tenure. Troy Stecher noted that the room has lost a level of vocal accountability since Laughton left. Laughton utilized a natural leadership style, welcoming new call-ups and holding veterans to a high standard without “kicking them when they were down”.
The most intriguing subplot, however, is the possibility of a reunion. Speaking to The Hockey News after a Kings practice, the pending unrestricted free agent remained open to re-joining the Leafs this summer. Sentiment in the Toronto room is unanimous: “We would welcome him back with open arms,” Lorentz said. Head coach Craig Berube echoed this, noting that playing in Toronto was a "dream" for the local product.
For now, the Leafs expect no prisoners to be taken on the ice. Laughton's reputation for chirping ex-teammates and his relentless competitive nature precedes him. He may be a locker room favorite, but for sixty minutes on Saturday, he’ll be the exact type of player the Leafs wish they still had on their side of the red line.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson ‘Doubtful’ for Game Against Kings
Coach Craig Berube confirmed that the Toronto lineup remains fluid due to a growing list of “banged-up guys”. Most notably, defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is “doubtful” against the Kings; Berube indicated the veteran blueliner will likely need a few days to recover.
It remains unclear exactly what occurred during Toronto’s 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. While the Leafs officially declared Ekman-Larsson out with a lower-body injury, Berube may have misspoke after the game by calling it an upper-body injury. The reality is likely somewhere in between. With six games remaining and no movement left in the standings, the medical staff’s decisions will carry more weight than usual. Berube noted that several game-time decisions are still pending.
This situation unfolds as the team plays out its final six regular-season games with no playoff implications. For the first time in nearly a decade, the conversation in the locker room has shifted from postseason positioning to personal pride.
With the team mathematically eliminated following their loss to the Sharks, the final stretch of the 2025-26 season represents a hollow point in the schedule. Nevertheless, veteran Morgan Rielly insists the work must continue. “Whenever you’re in this league and you’re playing for this organization... you have to take a lot of pride in your work ethic and your commitment,” Rielly said.
The alternate captain admitted that processing this failure has been “challenging,” especially after nine consecutive years of making the playoffs. That streak served as a safety net that has finally snapped, leaving the roster to grapple with an “uneasy” feeling regarding the future of the front office and coaching staff.
Despite the “turmoil up top” following the departure of GM Brad Treliving, the players are internalizing the blame. Troy Stecher, a mid-season waiver claim, was vocal about the responsibility sitting with the players. “The fault comes down onto the players... we’re the ones that go out there and perform,” Stecher said. For him, these final games are about the “crest”—an opportunity to avoid embarrassing the organization or their teammates.
Coach Berube remains focused on the immediate task: the matchup with the Los Angeles Kings. While the playoffs are out of reach, a "pro’s pro" mentality is being demanded from everyone. For a team that has lived in the postseason sun for so long, this sudden winter is a cold reminder that, as Rielly put it, "it’s not easy," regardless of how many years in a row you’ve made it.