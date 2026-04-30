Kings' Pending RFA Brandt Clarke Explains Why He Hasn't Signed a New Contract Yet
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke has yet to sign a contract extension, despite being a pending RFA. In Wednesday's end-of-season presser, the 23-year-old explains why negotiations have played out the way it has and his intentions with his future.
The Los Angeles Kings' roster had its end-of-season media availability on Wednesday, and several comments have come out regarding the passing season, the campaign to come, and contract discussions.
When defenseman Brandt Clarke was brought to the table, he was asked about his current status as a pending RFA. Clarke has been eligible to sign a new deal since July 1, but remains without a contract in place for the 2026-27 campaign.
His entry-level contract has played out the third and final year. Clarke earned $863,334 per season on that previous deal. That means he's due for a substantial raise.
On Wednesday, he explained why that is the case and shared an update on current negotiations.
The 23-year-old blueliner admitted that there have been conversations regarding a new deal throughout the season. However, as the year went on and the Stanley Cup playoffs approached, he and the organization agreed that it would be better to focus on the task at hand.
Clarke and the Kings did just that. Los Angeles was able to claw their way into the post-season, even if it was short-lived, and Clarke took a big step this year.
After a 2024-25 campaign in which he recorded five goals and 33 points in 78 appearances, this year he set new personal bests. In 82 games this season, the young D-man put up eight goals and 40 points while averaging 19:48 of ice time.
He spent most of this season paired up with veteran Joel Edmundson, and the duo arguably performed as the best D-pairing for Los Angeles all year long.
At any rate, despite not having a contract in place yet for next season, Clarke did say that he wants to stay with the Kings organization, and it's hard not to see the situation play out as everyone hopes it does.
"I want to be here, I love Los Angeles, I love my teammates, I love being in that locker room," Clarke told reporters. "That's what I want......I've expressed that since I got to Los Angeles, I love being here, and my mentality hasn't changed over the years."
Barring a trade and assuming all negotiations turn into an agreement, Clarke will be gearing up for his fifth season, pulling the Kings sweater over his head. In parts of four seasons, the Ottawa area native has featured in 185 NHL contests, scoring a total of 15 goals and 81 points.
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