Do The Los Angeles Kings Lack Urgency In Extending Brandt Clarke?

As nations battle for the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the Los Angeles Kings and the rest of the NHL get a break for a few weeks.
Many organizations saw this break as an opportunity for players with injuries to rest and heal. At the same time, it's a chance for teams to handle in-house business.
For the Kings, a piece of that business would include young defenseman Brandt Clarke. The 23-year-old is in the final season of his entry-level contract, earning $863,334 against the salary cap.
Though Clarke is a pending RFA on an expiring contract, there hasn't been much rumbling surrounding a potential contract extension for the D-man.
Clarke is projected to become a cornerstone of the Kings' defense in the coming years, if he isn't at that level already.
In 56 games this season, Clarke has six goals and 27 points. Not only does he lead all Kings defensemen in scoring, including veteran and Team Canada's Drew Doughty, but he's sixth on the team.
The blueliner is just one point behind right winger Corey Perry and three points behind center Quinton Byfield as the fifth and fourth-highest scorers on the Kings, respectively.
Furthermore, with a team that has been up and down all year long in terms of consistent results, Clarke is tied for second on Los Angeles in plus-minus with a plus-eight rating. That's tied with Adrian Kempe and behind Anze Kopitar's plus-12 rating.
Also, Clarke has the defensive metrics to back up his performances on both ends of the ice. He's first in the NHL among defensemen in expected goals against per 60 minutes when he is on the ice (2.23), according to moneypuck.com.
Additionally, Clarke is fifth among NHL blueliners in on-ice goals percentage, hovering with stars such as Cale Makar, Lane Hutson and Evan Bouchard in that category.
With all these impressive numbers and performances showing that the offense-minded defenseman can still be effective in a defensive system, what is the holdup on signing him to a contract extension?
Clarke has the tools to be a difference-making D-man for years to come, but the window to lock up the youngster is getting smaller as the days go on. And if he remains without a new deal when the regular season kicks up again, there may be a little more concern and panic than there should have been.
