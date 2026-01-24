Why The Kings Shouldn't Pursue Artemi Panarin

Even if they can manage to lock up Panarin to the four-five year deal he's expressed interest in, what would that look like in terms of AAV? Can you pay him more than Adrian Kempe, because that may have to happen in order to get him signed. Many teams in win-now mode will be all over Panarin who will be the biggest fish in July's free agency period. Overpaying for a veteran winger in his mid 30's while you're not a serious contender doesn't seem wise, especially when winger isn't the biggest positional need.