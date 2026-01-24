Why The Kings Shouldn't Pursue Artemi Panarin

On January 16th, 2026, the New York Rangers released a letter to their fanbase addressing the current state of their franchise. After 'Fire Drury' chants flooded the ice at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers general manager addressed the state of the team by officially declaring the Rangers as a team that will be moving forward with a 'retool' not a rebuild.
"This will not be a rebuild. This will be a retool built around our core players and prospects." - Chris Drury
In their ensuing retool, the Rangers have had discussions with upcoming unrestricted free agent Artemi Panarin, the team's leading scorer. Panarin, 34, has been informed by New York's brass that he will not be offered a contract extension from the club, meaning the four-time all-star will likely be on the move come the NHL's trade deadline.
Of course plenty of teams are interested in the dynamic winger, including the Los Angeles Kings. However, as elite as Panarin is, pursuing him may not be the best course of action for the Kings to take.
On the most recent episode of '32 Thoughts' Elliotte Friedman brought up the Kings as a potential suitor for Panarin, and even said that he thinks the forward would not mind playing in Los Angeles. With that being said, he doesn't think the Kings make the move unless he comes with a contract extension in place.
Panarin is expected to ask for a four to five year deal for his next contract which would take him into his age 39 season. With his play style, his production shouldn't be expected to take a major hit, so his ability make plays and put the puck in the back of the net would help the Kings who struggle mightily in that department.
In 51 games with the Rangers this season, Panarin has scored 19 goals along with 37 assists for 56 points on a putrid Rangers team. He would rank first on the Kings in all three of those departments. It's not unreasonable for the team to express interest in a guy that would seemingly be your best player if acquired, but that doesn't always mean it's the right move.
It's abundantly clear that this Kings roster needs an upgrade, and Panarin would be just that, but does he really fit their timeline?
Right now, the Kings provide zero threat to win the Stanley Cup, so why should they offload young assets to acquire a 34-year-old winger that doesn't push them over the edge.
Even if they can manage to lock up Panarin to the four-five year deal he's expressed interest in, what would that look like in terms of AAV? Can you pay him more than Adrian Kempe, because that may have to happen in order to get him signed. Many teams in win-now mode will be all over Panarin who will be the biggest fish in July's free agency period. Overpaying for a veteran winger in his mid 30's while you're not a serious contender doesn't seem wise, especially when winger isn't the biggest positional need.
Obviously we are in the midst of the final season of Anze Kopitar's illustrious career, and with him leaving, leaves a gaping hole at the center ice position. Artemi Panarin does not fill that hole.
Instead of using time and resources on Panarin, the Kings would benefit more from searching for a replacement for Kopitar. Of course virtually nobody can live up the legacy that Kopi has built in the L.A. but there needs to be a plan beyond this season.
Quinton Byfield will likely get the first crack at the first line center job next season, but why not bring in another center that is available to provide some friendly competition for the role. Much like NFL teams do for their starting quarterback role when the position is in limbo.
Artemi Panarin is an incredible player and it wouldn't be the end of the world if they were to make the trade for him, but at this moment in time. He doesn't fit the needs or timeline of the Los Angeles Kings.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.