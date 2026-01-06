Kings Receive Great News With Kopitar And Armia Injury Updates

In Monday night's contest against the Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar and right winger Joel Armia couldn't finish the game. Kopitar was labelled as having a lower-body injury while Armia suffered an upper-body injury.

The Kings went on to win the game 4-2, earning their second victory in a row against the Wild.

Furthermore, the Kings did not take part in practice on Tuesday morning, leaving unanswered questions regarding the status of the two injured forwards.

Later on Tuesday, the Kings announced that both Kopitar and Armia are out on a "day-to-day" basis. In other words, the two experienced veterans will not be sidelined for an extended period of time.

This is great news for Los Angeles, as well as the two players who will be out for a short time as the team projects.

For Kopitar, he's already missed some time in October with a lower-body injury after taking a puck to the ankle and foot area. He missed four games with that knock.

Kopitar And Kuemper Listed ‘Day-To-Day’, Perry Practises For The First Time Since Surgery

Kopitar and Kuemper were absent from practice on Wednesday, but Perry made an appearance, and so did Portillo on an emergency basis.

In what is his last season in the NHL, the Kings captain would like to cap off his historic career on the right foot and remain healthy all the way to the end.

It's also unusual for Kopitar to be hurt for the Kings. Before this season, he had only missed four games across eight seasons.

As for Armia, he was announced to Finland's roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milan. If his injury was more serious than it may have turned out to be, his first career Olympic campaign might've been in jeopardy.

However, with a day-to-day title, he should be healthy in time to represent the Finns in Milan for the Olympics. That tournament kicks off on Feb. 11, nearly a month away.

