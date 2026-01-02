Finland Announces Men's 2026 Olympic Hockey Roster: Full List

Finland's men's hockey team announced its 25-man roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

They follow the Americans, which announced their Olympic roster an hour earlier, while Team Canada and Team France announced their rosters in December.

Finland will be without Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, as he is recovering from surgery that treated an ACL and MCL injury in his right knee. He hasn't played all season long and is expected to be out for the rest of the regular season.

Montreal Canadiens right winger Patrik Laine has also been left off Finland's Olympic roster, likely related to his injury. In October, he underwent surgery to repair a core muscle. He only played five games this campaign, with his last outing on Oct. 16.

All but one of the players are currently in the NHL. The one skater who isn't is Mikko Lehtonen, who plays for Zurich in the Swiss National League. Lehtonen, 31, has 26 games of NHL experience for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets, and he was on Team Finland at the 2018 and 2022 Olympics.

Here's the 25-man roster. Asterisks indicate players who were already named to the roster during the summer.

Team Finland

Forwards

Sebastian Aho, Carolina (NHL)*

Mikko Rantanen, Dallas (NHL)*

Roope Hintz, Dallas (NHL)

Mikael Granlund, Anaheim (NHL)

Joel Armia, Los Angeles (NHL)

Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago (NHL)

Kaapo Kakko, Seattle (NHL)

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado (NHL)

Anton Lundell, Florida (NHL)

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida (NHL)

Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle (NHL)

Erik Haula, Nashville (NHL)

Joel Kiviranta, Colorado (NHL)

Oliver Kapanen, Montreal (NHL)

Defense

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas (NHL)*

Esa Lindell, Dallas (NHL)*

Niko Mikkola, Florida (NHL)

Nikolas Matinpalo, Ottawa (NHL)

Mikko Lehtonen, Zurich (NL)

Henri Jokiharju, Boston (NHL)

Olli Maatta, Utah (NHL)

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia (NHL)

Goalies

Juuse Saros, Nashville (NHL)*

Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver (NHL)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo (NHL)

