Logo
LA Kings
Powered by Roundtable
Kings Vs Golden Knights Game Preview: Kings Looking to Bounce Back Against a Divisional Rival cover image

Kings Vs Golden Knights Game Preview: Kings Looking to Bounce Back Against a Divisional Rival

Marek Robinson
10h
Partner
174Members·1.7KPosts
MarekRobinson@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights tonight in a divisional matchup, looking to bounce back from their loss to Dallas.

The Kings host the Golden Knights tonight as they look to get back into a playoff spot and close the gap on Vegas, which currently sits atop the Pacific Division. The Kings are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. Their schedule has recently pitted them against some of the best NHL teams, and tonight's game is no different, as Vegas currently sits 9th in the NHL. Vegas is coming off a 7-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks and is looking for its 5th straight win. 

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected Lines for the Kings tonight: 

Jeff Malott - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele - Quinton Byfield - Taylor Ward

Kevin Fiala - Alex Turcotte - Andrei Kuzmenko

Andre Lee - Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Jacob Moverare

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Projected Knights Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Golden Knights tonight: 

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone

Reilly Smith - Mitch Marner - Pavel Dorofeyev

Alexander Holtz - Tomas Hertl - Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt - Colton Sissons - Branden Bowman

Noah Hanifin - Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon - Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton - Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Line Changes and Injuries

The Kings will be without Corey Perry tonight due to a family matter. With Perry out and Jacob Moverare in, the Kings will have 11 forwards and 7 defencemen in tonight's matchup. Kopitar, Armia, and Moore all had on-ice workouts but will not be playing in tonight's game. The goaltending matchup looks to be Kuemper vs Schmid, as the Knights are without Hart and Hill, both out due to lower-body injuries. 

Key Factors

The Kings' schedule has not been kind to them recently, as they have faced some of the NHL's best teams, yet they have been able to hold their own. Vegas is a tough opponent, and the Kings can close the gap with a win tonight. With the Kings having only 11 forwards in tonight's game, they will once again look not only to their big guys to provide offence but also to their depth skaters to provide energy.

One player who can provide that spark for them is Kuzmenko, who has been moved up and down throughout the lineup. With him on the 3rd line alongside Kevin Fiala, that line will be looked to for depth scoring against a Vegas team that has deep depth throughout its roster. 

Darcy Kuemper has not been his usual self over the last 3 games; in that span, he is 0-2-1, allowing 11 goals. Also, in those 3 games, he has not posted a save percentage higher than .900; in one of those games, he posted a .688, so the Kings will need him to be at his best tonight against a strong offensive Vegas team.

Overall, if the Kings can stay smart defensively and have the depth forwards provide good offensive chances alongside the top lines, they can walk away with a win.

My prediction for tonight's game is a 4-1 Kings win. 

Latest News