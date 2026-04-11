Kings Vs. Oilers Preview: Can LA Move Into The Top 3?

The Kings are playing their last home game of the season against their division rival, the Edmonton Oilers.
The Los Angeles Kings (33-26-19) will compete in front of their home crowd for the final time this season on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers (40-29-10).
After pulling away against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, Los Angeles has won three games in a row and currently holds the second wild card spot, just a one-point lead ahead of the Nashville Predators.
A win against Edmonton will not only give the Kings momentum heading into the playoffs, if they get there, but also put them just two points behind Vegas and Anaheim if either team loses. Right now, the Ducks and Golden Knights are tied for the second seed, and Los Angeles will have a great chance to move into the top three, assuming one of them loses their remaining games.
Start Time and TV Schedule
Who: Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers
When: 1:00 p.m. PT
Where: Crypto.com Arena
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network West
Projected Kings Lines
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Projected Oilers Lines
Vasily Podkolzin - Connor McDavid - Matt Savoie
Max Jones - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Kasperi Kapanen
Colton Dach - Josh Samanski - Trent Frederic
Jack Roslovic - Adam Henrique - Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse - Connor Murphy
Jake Walman - Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Key Factors
The Oilers have had the Kings' number for years now, in both the regular season and the playoffs. But this season, the two teams have split their two meetings, with the Kings losing the humiliating February match, getting throttled 8-1 at home.
Even with Leon Draisaitl out for the rest of the season, the Oilers are still winning, led by Connor McDavid and his heroics. With that being said, Edmonton is playing for the No. 1 seed, right now holding a one-point lead over Vegas and Anaheim, while Los Angeles continues to fight to make the postseason.
So, both teams have something to play for, and if we see the Kings play like how they've played in their last three games, with Adrian Kempe continuing his recent hot play, Anton Forsberg being a monster under the crease, and the third line giving contributions, the Kings can absolutely win this game at home.
With this being Los Angeles' last home game and with the Kings playing with urgency, that could work in the Kings' favor. The Kings need this game with Nashville still on their tails and a chance to continue moving up in the standings. A win against a potential playoff contender gives them momentum heading into the postseason.
Notes and Updates
For the Kings' injury report, Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) and Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus) will remain out.
As for the Oilers, Jason Dickinson (lower body), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), and Mattias Janmark (shoulder) are all out.
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