Kings Vs Stars Game Preview: Kings Trying To Avoid 3 Straight Losses

The Kings are facing off against one of the NHL's best teams tonight. They are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss against the Calgary Flames, who dominated the Kings offensively. The Stars are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers, in which they had only 15 shots. With both teams coming off losses, tonight's game is important for them to bounce back as the season progresses.

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight:

Andrei Kuzmenko - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala - Alex Turcotte - Joel Armia

Warren Foegele - Alex Laferriere - Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Projected Stars Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Stars tonight:

Sam Steel - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Jamie Benn

Justin Hryckowian - Matt Duchene - Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley - Alex Petrovic

Nils Lundkvist - Ilya Lybushkin

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Injuries and Line Changes

The Kings are without 2 of their centers tonight, as both Quinton Byfield and Phillip Danault are out due to injury. Andrei Kuzmenko also finds himself on the top line tonight alongside Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe after being scratched in his last 2 games. The Kings also elected to start Darcy Kuemper, as he stopped 36 of 38 shots faced in the Kings-Flames game. The Stars are without Tyler Seguin tonight after he was injured on December 2nd against the New York Rangers. They are also without Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), and Lian Bichsel (lower body). While the Stars seem to be dealing with the injury bug, it has not stopped their success this year. The Stars are starting Casey DeSmith tonight after Jake Oettinger started the last 2 games for them.

Key Factors

With the Kings missing 2 of their centermen tonight, the entire offence needs to step up. The Kings allowed 38 shots against the Calgary Flames, including 21 against Dustin Wolf. The Kings need their offence to step up sooner rather than later, as Darcy Kuemper has been the main reason they've been able to stay in games of late. The Stars are a very good offensive team, averaging 3.27 goals per game, while the Kings average 2.65 goals per game. The Kings will have to be strong defensively tonight, especially facing the duo of Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen. Johnston has 6 points in his last 5 games, and Rantanen has 7. The Kings are going to need all 4 forward lines to play well tonight, especially on offence.

Overall, with the Kings losing both Danault and Byfield and facing one of the best teams in the NHL, this game will show just how resilient the Kings can be. If they capitalize on their offensive opportunities and have Kuemper continue his solid play, they can walk away with a win tonight.