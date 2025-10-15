Los Angeles Kings Drop In THN Power Rankings

The Hockey News have released their NHL power rankings by Jason Chen on Wednesday. This is the fourth edition of the power rankings, as the first week of the regular season has passed.

In the first power rankings, the Kings were sitting pretty at the No. 10 spot. Since then, they’ve dropped further and further after every week.

For Chen’s latest edition of THN’s power rankings, Los Angeles is in the lowest position they’ve been in during this young 2025-26 campaign.

NHL Power Rankings: Stars Start On Top As The Movement Begins

We can't overreact yet, but the Stars and Hurricanes lead the way while the Bruins are the biggest surprise in the NHL power rankings.

From last week to this week, the Kings have dropped seven spots, falling from 12th to 19th place.

Since last week’s power rankings to this week’s, LA have won against the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout, lost to the Winnipeg Jets in regulation, and lost to the Minnesota Wild in a shootout.

It wasn’t a great week for the Kings by any means in terms of the results the team was getting. A lot of that has to do with their inability to stay out of the box.

Ever since opening night on Oct. 7, the Kings have been shorthanded a league-leading 22 times. In addition, they have allowed the joint-most power-play goals with seven, equalling the Columbus Blue Jackets.

‘When It Rains, It Pours’: Kings’ Disastrous Discipline Costing Wins And Points

Despite a strong effort by the Los Angeles Kings to push for a point against the Minnesota Wild on Monday evening after facing a 3-0 deficit, they can only blame themselves.

Chen highlighted in the power rankings that Los Angeles is still without a regulation win this season. There are only two teams in the entire league that have zero regulation wins and have played four games so far.

The Kings stand between two fellow Pacific Division teams. One spot below LA in 20th are state rivals, the Anaheim Ducks, who are 2-1-0. Ahead of the Kings are the Seattle Kraken, who own a 2-0-1 record and jumped eight spots from the previous week’s power rankings.

Both Seattle and Anaheim are ahead of Los Angeles in the NHL standings.