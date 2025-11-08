Los Angeles Kings First-Rounder Rises In Prospect Power Rankings

Every Friday, The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy releases a power ranking that consists of CHL and NCAA teams. In other words, a prospect power rankings.

This week’s edition saw a rise in the Los Angeles Kings' blue-chip prospect, Liam Greentree and his Windsor Spitfires of the OHL.

In comparison between last week’s prospect power rankings and this week’s, the Spitfires have climbed one spot on Kennedy’s list.

Last week they ranked seventh, while this week they are up to sixth place.

Prospect Power Rankings: Major NCAA Clashes Await NHL Draft Picks

Some of the hottest NCAA men's hockey teams are going head-to-head this weekend, but two CHL teams hold the top spots in the prospect power rankings.

The Spitfires are in second place in the entire OHL standings. They’re equal on points with the league-leading Brantford Bulldogs, who also led the power rankings for two straight weeks, but Windsor is behind Brantford in point percentage.

Nonetheless, Greentree and the Spitfires have been a force to reckon with. The team has a 14-3-2 record, while Los Angeles' first-round pick in 2024 has 10 goals and 19 points in 11 games.

He’s second on the team in goals, behind Ethan Belchetz’s 13 tallies, and is third on the team in points, behind Belchetz’s 23 and Carson Woodall’s 26 points.

Last year, Greentree recorded 49 goals and 119 points in 64 regular-season appearances. He finished third in the OHL in points and fourth in goals.

This season, he’s on pace to achieve similar numbers. The 19-year-old is projected to score around 61 goals and 116 points in a full 68-game season.

Three Kings Prospects Make THN’s Top 100 List Of CHL ‘Players To Watch’

On Tuesday, The Hockey News’ prospect expert, Ryan Kennedy, compiled a list of 100 CHL players and ranked them in order of who to watch for this season.

In Kennedy’s list, Windsor is the second-highest-ranked team from the OHL. Ahead of the Spitfires are the QMJHL’s Chicoutimi Sagueneens, the NCAA’s University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions, the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings in second, and the aforementioned Brantford Bulldogs leading the way.

Furthermore, this is the second-highest position the Spitfires have been in since the start of these rankings. In the second edition of these prospect power rankings, Windsor was ranked fifth. They haven’t placed higher than that since then.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.