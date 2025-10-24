Prospect Power Rankings: Michigan And Brantford Continue To Soar

We're still in the early stages of the season, but with pretty much all prospects back from NHL camps (we could still see a few return to junior at the vaunted nine-game mark), the playing field has been set.

In the NCAA, non-conference schedules have given us some fun match-ups early, and so far, it's been tough sledding for Hockey East. I suspect we'll see some of the usual suspects up their games in time, however, when you have a lot of teen freshmen, as those elite programs tend to, you're gonna need some runway to get everyone settled.

Meanwhile, in the CHL, a number of pre-season favorites are soaring, while I'm keeping an eye on blueblood franchises such as OHL London, which is heating up now that everyone's back in town.

If you missed my first Prospect Power Rankings last week, the concept is this: take teams from all developmental leagues in North America and stack them based on how much they're winning and the caliber of future NHL talent they have on their roster (and how those kids are playing). Let's get to it.

1. University of Michigan Wolverines (NCAA): Shutting out the defending champs on the road? That's a statement. The Wolverines walked into Western Michigan Thursday night and blanked the Broncos to remain undefeated. Adam Valentini (2026 draft) had two points on the night, while Michael Hage (MTL) is up to 13 points in seven games. Jack Ivankovic (NSH) now has a goals-against average of 1.00.

2. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL): The Bulldogs have scored 24 goals in just their past three games, so yeah – bit of a wagon there. Adam Benak (MIN) now leads the league in scoring with 19 points in eight games, while Jake O'Brien (SEA) is hot on his heels with 17 through the same span. Marek Vanacker (CHI) already has 10 goals after a tough 2024-25.

3. Michigan State Spartans (NCAA): Two wins over Boston U. made for an impressive weekend. Freshman Porter Martone (PHI) leads the Spartans with five points through four games, while Charlie Stramel (MIN) and Ryker Lee (NSH) are right behind him. Trey Augustine (DET) is rocking a 2.22 goals-against average.

4. Everett Silvertips (WHL): With a 9-0-1 record, the Tips are the only Western Conference team yet to lose in regulation. Finnish linemates Julius Miettinen (SEA) and Matias Vanhanen (undrafted, but I wonder if that changes this summer) continue to dominate, while defenseman Tarin Smith (ANA) has been a point-per-gamer. Carter Bear (DET) has four points in four games as he warms up.

5. Windsor Spitfires (OHL): The first OHL team to hit 10 wins, Windsor has a great mix of youth and experience. Ethan Belchetz (2026 draft) has 10 goals in 14 games to lead the Spits, while another 2026 prospect, J-C Lemieux, is averaging nearly a point per game. Liam Greentree (LA) is up to eight points through six appearances.

Prospect Power Rankings: Michigan Rules Early On

A power rankings based on the teams with hockey's top prospects? Now we're talking.

6. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL): Losing to Rouyn-Noranda is no shame, and it was the first game the Armada dropped in regulation this season. Defenseman Xavier Villeneuve (2026) has seven points in his past three outings, and with 20 overall, he's tied for second in the entire league. Meanwhile, Justin Carbonneau (STL) is up to 11 goals in just eight games.

7. University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs (NCAA): The Dawgs are doing damage thanks to Jayson Shaugabay (TB) and the Plante brothers, Zam (PIT) and Max (DET). That top line has combined for 34 points through six games. More importantly, Adam Gajan (CHI) has found his game in net with a .922 save percentage while going 5-1-0.

8. Saskatoon Blades (WHL): The Blades took out the Oil Kings on the weekend, so they get the higher spot this week. David Lewandowski (EDM) remains hot with 15 points through 10 games, while defenseman Brayden Klimpke (2026) is revving up with seven points in his past five outings. Evan Gardner (CLB) ranks third in the league with a .930 save percentage.

9. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL): No shame in losing to a top outfit like Saskatoon, and in fact, it was the first 'L' for goalie Parker Snell (2026) this season. He's still rocking a .922 save percentage overall. Miroslav Holinka (TOR) continues to pace the offense with 14 points in 10 games, while defenseman Blake Fiddler (SEA) has four points in his past five games.

10. Quinnipiac University Bobcats (NCAA): The overlords of the ECAC have already beaten Boston College and just took three out of four points against Maine. Freshman Ethan Wyttenbach (CGY) is leading the charge with seven points in six games, while physical defenseman Elliott Groenewold (BOS) is on pace for much more offense than last year.

11. Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL): I had a feeling Emil Guite (ANA) would have a revenge year after he struggled during his 2025 draft campaign, and here we are: Guite already has 10 points through eight games after just 30 all last season. The Sags have also been buoyed by Maxim Masse (ANA) and Alex Huang (NSH), both point-per-gamers.

12. UMass Minutemen (NCAA): While Northeastern took a bite out of the Minutemen on the weekend, UMass rebounded with a win over Bentley and, at 4-1-0, still has the best record in Hockey East. Freshman Vaclav Nestrasil (CHI) remains red-hot with five goals and seven points, as does defenseman Francesco Dell'Elce (COL), who is operating at a point-per-game clip.

13. Niagara IceDogs (OHL): The IceDogs are always a wild card, but this year, they've got some serious 2026 draft talent to keep an eye on: Ryan Roobroeck has eight points in 11 games while playing on the second line, and Braidy Wassilyn has two points in three games since returning from injury. Kevin He (WPG) and Ethan Czata (TB) have been leading the offense with 26 combined points.

14. Penn State Nittany Lions (NCAA): Yes, Penn State swept Long Island – but it was a lot closer than anticipated, with one game even going to overtime. I do think resting goalie Kevin Reidler (OTT) for one game was smart, however, as he has the potential to take the Nittany Lions far. Elsewhere, Charlie Cerrato (CAR) still leads the nation in scoring with 15 points in six games, while Gavin McKenna (2026) is at a point-per-game pace.

15. Youngstown Phantoms (USHL): Jack Hextall (2026) made a big impression with Team USA at the Hlinka-Gretzky tournament, and he has kept the momentum going in the USHL with a point per game so far. Cooper Simpson (BOS) leads the league in scoring with 15 points in 11 games, while big goalie Tobias Trejbal (2026) is rocking a 2.33 GAA.