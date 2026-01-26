NHL Postpones Los Angeles Kings And Columbus Blue Jackets Game to March 9

The NHL has postponed Monday's game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Columbus Blue Jackets to March 9.
The Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets were set to face off at Nationwide Arena on Monday. However, that outing has been rescheduled to March 9 due to severe winter weather conditions in Columbus.
The game was set for a 7 p.m. EST puck drop, but the rescheduled event's start time has yet to be announced.
Reports say Columbus received about 12 inches of snow, a record-breaking number for central Ohio.
This would've been the Kings' 51st game of the regular season. They're coming off two straight victories, with their last win on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues in a shootout.
The Blue Jackets and Kings may look much different when March 9 comes around, as that is three days after the NHL trade deadline.
Kevin Fiala and Ivan Provorov (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)
With Monday's game being postponed, Los Angeles will travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Tuesday.
The Red Wings are one of the best teams in the league as they lead the Atlantic Division and are third in the NHL. That game also starts at 7 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. PST.
This date change throws a wrench into coach Jim Hiller's plans with his goaltending rotation. As the team was scheduled to go through a back-to-back, both Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg would likely play a game each.
However, now that the back-to-back is no longer there, Forsberg may get an extra day of rest.
This also shortens the Kings' road trip. The trip began on Saturday against the Blues and was set to be six games long. That now changed to a five-game road trip in total.
Furthermore, this game being pushed to Monday, March 9, extends an original road trip that was meant to be three games into four.
