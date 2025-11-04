Report: Ex-Kings Forward Arthur Kaliyev Accused Of ‘Gambling Addiction,’ Owed Money To Kings Players And Staff

In a recent report from the New York Post, Arthur Kaliyev’s ex-girlfriend has accused the former Los Angeles Kings right winger of multiple scandals.

According to his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Mochen, Kaliyev had an alleged “gambling addiction” that led to trouble within the Kings organization, including former teammates, the team’s staff, as well as the front office.

Mochen tells the story of Kaliyev’s off-ice lifestyle, revealing the factors that led to him being waived by Los Angeles in January of last season.

This alleged gambling addiction of Kaliyev’s is the root of Mochen’s story. Not only did it create tension in their relationship, which ultimately ended, but it also apparently caused friction between Kaliyev and members of the Kings when he played there from 2021 to 2024.

Mochen told the New York Post that Kaliyev claimed his family “controlled his NHL income,” and other stories that tied into the 24-year-old ultimately asking for her to cover his expenses.

In addition to Mochen constantly aiding Kaliyev financially, she believes that part of it was a cover-up of an alleged “gambling problem.”

“He did some strange things,” Mochen told the New York Post. “If the TV was on, and it wasn’t a sporting game, the TV had to be off. He refused to watch anything besides sports. He behaved as if he had bets placed on every single game that was on my TV. He would sit there checking his phone, checking and flipping back and forth between games.”

She said that it got to the point where Kaliyev owed money to teammates on the Kings, as well as tips to the training staff in Los Angeles.

Former Kings GM Rob Blake took matters into his own hands, consulting with Kaliyev’s agent Ian Pulver, that the player needed to right his wrongs within the team.

While the bridge between the Kings and Kaliyev was thinning, Blake would not waive or trade the right winger until he was squared away with all his debts related to the organization.

Eventually, on Jan. 5, 2025, Kaliyev was waived and claimed by the New York Rangers 24 hours later. Up to that point in the 2024-25 season, the 24-year-old did not feature in a single game for Los Angeles.

Mochen said she intends to press further charges against Kaliyev, as he allegedly “scammed her out of more than $50,000.”

Kaliyev is currently a member of the Ottawa Senators organization, as they signed him to a one-year contract in the off-season. He played two NHL games this season and is currently in the minors with the AHL’s Belleville Senators.

