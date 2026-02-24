Logo
LA Kings
Powered by Roundtable
Report: Kings Contacted The Canadiens To Inquire About Patrik Laine cover image

Report: Kings Contacted The Canadiens To Inquire About Patrik Laine

Andre Leal
5h
Partner
181Members·1,785Posts
AndreLeal@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Los Angeles Kings have reached out to the Montreal Canadiens to discuss right winger Patrik Laine, according to reports. Kings GM Ken Holland is still on the hunt to find more scoring.

With the lengthy injury to Kevin Fiala and the acquisition of superstar Artemi Panarin, the Los Angeles Kings are not backing down with the NHL's trade deadline approaching.

The latest reports from The Fourth Period and Dennis Bernstein reveal that Kings GM Ken Holland has contacted the Montreal Canadiens regarding the status of right winger Patrik Laine.

"As the Kings explore the market for a top-six forward, I can confirm they spoke with Montreal about Patrik Laine," Bernstein said on X.

It's no surprise that Holland is dabbling in the trade market to look for more scoring help. Kings left winger Fiala has been ruled out for the remainder of the NHL's regular season following a serious leg injury he suffered during the Olympics. His absence will be a massive blow to the Kings offensively.

With that, Los Angeles continues to look to find someone who can fill in the hole on the flanks.

While it seems clear that Holland is looking for even more help in the scoring department, it appears that he won't further pursue Laine after the initial inquiry.

"There doesn’t seem to be a fit right now and Kings are now looking elsewhere," Bernstein reported.

Former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov has appeared in the NHL trade rumor mill less than one year after signing with the New York Rangers.
thehockeynews.comFormer Los Angeles Kings Defenseman In Spotlight Of NHL Trade RumorsFormer Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov has appeared in the NHL trade rumor mill less than one year after signing with the New York Rangers.

Laine, the second-overall pick in the 2016 draft, is known for his scoring touch and heavy shot. However, the 27-year-old has been on the wrong side of luck in terms of health and injuries.

He's only made five appearances this season for the Canadiens and hasn't played a game since Oct. 16. Laine has been sidelined for the past four months after receiving core muscle surgery.

It was business as usual in Brossard for the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday as the team held its second practice since the start of the Olympic break.
thehockeynews.comCanadiens: Laine Back On The IceIt was business as usual in Brossard for the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday as the team held its second practice since the start of the Olympic break.

In addition to Laine's health and inconsistencies over the past few years, there are other aspects that have driven the Kings' brass into another direction.

Bernstein said that Los Angeles may be looking for more of a play driver or facilitator rather than a finisher like Laine is. He also pointed out that finding a center is likely the main focus for the organization going into the March 6 trade deadline.

The Kings have over $12.41 million to work with in current salary cap space, according to puckpedia.com. They also have several respectable prospects, as well as three first-round picks and four second-rounders in the next three drafts.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Los Angeles KingsMontreal CanadiensLos Angeles Kings NewsLos Angeles Kings RumorsNHL Trade Rumor
Latest News