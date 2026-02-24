Report: Kings Contacted The Canadiens To Inquire About Patrik Laine

The Los Angeles Kings have reached out to the Montreal Canadiens to discuss right winger Patrik Laine, according to reports. Kings GM Ken Holland is still on the hunt to find more scoring.
With the lengthy injury to Kevin Fiala and the acquisition of superstar Artemi Panarin, the Los Angeles Kings are not backing down with the NHL's trade deadline approaching.
The latest reports from The Fourth Period and Dennis Bernstein reveal that Kings GM Ken Holland has contacted the Montreal Canadiens regarding the status of right winger Patrik Laine.
"As the Kings explore the market for a top-six forward, I can confirm they spoke with Montreal about Patrik Laine," Bernstein said on X.
It's no surprise that Holland is dabbling in the trade market to look for more scoring help. Kings left winger Fiala has been ruled out for the remainder of the NHL's regular season following a serious leg injury he suffered during the Olympics. His absence will be a massive blow to the Kings offensively.
With that, Los Angeles continues to look to find someone who can fill in the hole on the flanks.
While it seems clear that Holland is looking for even more help in the scoring department, it appears that he won't further pursue Laine after the initial inquiry.
"There doesn’t seem to be a fit right now and Kings are now looking elsewhere," Bernstein reported.
