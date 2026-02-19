Logo
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Laine Back On The Ice

Karine Hains
4h
It was business as usual in Brossard for the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday as the team held its second practice since the start of the Olympic break.

While three of their teammates were in the Olympic tournament’s quarterfinals, the Montreal Canadiens were on the ice in Brossard for practice, and, unlike on Tuesday, everyone was present and accounted for, aside from the Olympians. Patrik Laine, who was missing the day before because of a lower-body injury, was back and wearing a regular jersey.

Speaking after practice, Kaiden Guhle told the media that he was hoping for a fresh start post-break and that he wasn’t going to think too much about the games he has played so far this season. The blueliner is hoping to build on his performance from the last game against the Winnipeg Jets and get back to his style of play.

The blueliner enjoyed the break, heading to Cancun and then to Nashville with some of his friends, including Jayden Struble, according to his Instagram account, for a couple of days. Asked if he had watched teammate Juraj Slafkovsky at the Olympics, he said that he hadn’t watched all of the games, but he did catch the first one and part of his second game, adding that whenever someone puts a national team jersey on, it brings out the best in them.

As for Alexandre Carrier, he explained that teams have a different approach now when they take on the Canadiens; there’s no surprise anymore; the Habs are higher in the standings, and the teams they take on are very aware of that and ready for them.

The Canadiens will enjoy a day off tomorrow before returning to trade in Brossard on Friday morning. Meanwhile, over in Italy, Nick Suzuki, Slafkovsky, and Oliver Kapanen’s teams are all still in contention for medals, but they’ll also enjoy a day off on Thursday before playing in the semifinals on Friday.

