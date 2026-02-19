Canadiens: Laine Back On The Ice

It was business as usual in Brossard for the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday as the team held its second practice since the start of the Olympic break.
While three
of their teammates were in the Olympic tournament’s quarterfinals, the Montreal
Canadiens were on the ice in Brossard for practice, and, unlike on Tuesday,
everyone was present and accounted for, aside from the Olympians. Patrik Laine,
who was missing the day before because of a lower-body injury, was back and
wearing a regular jersey.
Speaking
after practice, Kaiden Guhle told the media that he was hoping for a fresh
start post-break and that he wasn’t going to think too much about the games he
has played so far this season. The blueliner is hoping to build on his
performance from the last game against the Winnipeg Jets and get back to his
style of play.
The
blueliner enjoyed the break, heading to Cancun and then to Nashville with some
of his friends, including Jayden Struble, according to his Instagram account,
for a couple of days. Asked if he had watched teammate Juraj Slafkovsky at the
Olympics, he said that he hadn’t watched all of the games, but he did catch the
first one and part of his second game, adding that whenever someone puts a
national team jersey on, it brings out the best in them.
As for
Alexandre Carrier, he explained that teams have a different approach now when
they take on the Canadiens; there’s no surprise anymore; the Habs are higher in
the standings, and the teams they take on are very aware of that and ready for
them.
The
Canadiens will enjoy a day off tomorrow before returning to trade in Brossard
on Friday morning. Meanwhile, over in Italy, Nick Suzuki, Slafkovsky, and
Oliver Kapanen’s teams are all still in contention for medals, but they’ll also
enjoy a day off on Thursday before playing in the semifinals on Friday.