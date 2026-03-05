Official: Los Angeles Kings Trade Warren Foegele To Ottawa Senators For Picks

The Los Angeles Kings have traded left winger Warren Foegele to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli further confirmed the reports, adding that the Kings are receiving a draft pick, and the two teams are also swapping picks.
The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta revealed the details of the draft picks, with the Kings receiving a 2026 second-round pick, which belongs to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sens and Kings swap conditional third-round picks.
In the Senators' press release of the trade, the conditions of the swapped third-round picks are explained.
"Ottawa will get the worse of the Kings’ own third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft or Dallas’ third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft (acquired in a previous trade). Los Angeles will get the better of Ottawa’s own third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft or Washington’s third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft (acquired in a previous trade). However, if both Ottawa and Washington do not qualify for the 2026 NHL playoffs, then Ottawa will instead transfer to Los Angeles the worse of Ottawa’s own third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft or Washington’s third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft (acquired in a previous trade)."
Foegele has been in and out of the lineup for the Kings at times this season, and that was not lost on Kings GM Ken Holland. Holland openly hinted at trading away Foegele shortly after acquiring superstar left winger Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers on Feb. 4.
Los Angeles' GM admitted that he had a surplus of forwards and that a player like Foegele shouldn't be a healthy scratch. Evidently, Holland has found Foegele a home where he'll be hoping to get more playing time.
He's featured in 47 games and has scored seven goals and nine points this season for the Kings. With that, he's averaged 14:45 of ice time in what is his second season with Los Angeles.
However, in his first season with the team, he was far more productive. In fact, he went on to have the best campaign of his career, scoring 24 goals and 22 assists for 46 points. Not to mention, he put up a plus-36 plus-minus rating and averaged 16:10 of ice time per game, all of which are personal bests.
The Kings signed Foegele in the free agency window in the off-season of 2024. The Markham, Ont., native carries a $3.5-million salary cap hit for one more season after this campaign, and has a five-team no-trade list, according to puckpedia.com.
Before his time with the Kings, Foegele spent three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, growing into a middle-six forward as time went on. In his last season with Edmonton, which was 2023-24, the 29-year-old scored 20 goals and 41 points.
