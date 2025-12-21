Sabres Hire Kings Senior Advisor Marc Bergevin For Associate GM Role

Marc Bergevin is parting ways with the Los Angeles Kings to join the Buffalo Sabres' new staff.

After spending four-and-a-half seasons with the Kings as a senior advisor to the GM, he's moving on to join the Sabres as an associate GM.

Bergevin will be a part of Buffalo's front office, working alongside the newly hired GM, Jarmo Kekalainen. Kekalainen was hired by Buffalo as a senior advisor, the same role as Bergevin with Los Angeles.

This hire by the Sabres comes on the same day as the team relieved associate GM and Rochester Americans GM Jason Karmanos from his duties. It seems that Kekalainen knew who he wanted working alongside him in efforts to steer the ship in Buffalo back on its tracks.

The 60-year-old Bergevin was the GM of the Montreal Canadiens for 10 seasons from 2012 to 2021. He was succeeded by Jeff Gorton, who is now Montreal's president of hockey operations.

Former Kings GM Rob Blake was the one who brought on Bergevin following his departure from the Canadiens. Now with Ken Holland at the wheel, Bergevin will be off to take on a new challenge.

The Sabres currently own the longest playoff drought in NHL history, and their addition of Bergevin will be a hope for them to build the team up from the ruins.

In addition to Bergevin's experience as an NHL GM and senior advisor, he'll be overseeing Team Canada at the upcoming Spengler Cup, which kicks off on Boxing Day.

