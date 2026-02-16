Six Former Kings Named To CHL Top 50 List

Earlier this week, the CHL (Canadian Hockey League) announced their top 50 players of the last 50 years to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
The list includes countless hockey legends that played their junior careers in either the OHL, WHL, or QMJHL since 1975-76.
From current NHL superstars like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby to Hockey Hall of Famers such as Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Ray Bourque and Martin Brodeur, it truly is one of the greatest assortment of hockey greats you will ever lay your eyes on.
Included in the list was six current and former members of the Los Angeles Kings who left their mark in the Canadian junior hockey world.
The greatest blue liner in Kings history gets some more recognition as the CHL gave the now 36-year-old his flowers for what he managed to accomplish in his three seasons as a member of the Guelph Storm in the OHL.
In a 190 games as a member of the Storm, Doughty scored 39 goals to go with 118 assists for 157 points. In his third and final season in junior, the London, Ontario native put together one of the best seasons by a defenceman in CHL history. In the 2007-08 season, Doughty was recognized as OHL's most outstanding defenceman and he was also named to the CHL's First All-Star Team.
His strong OHL career lead to him being selected second overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2008 NHL entry draft. We all know how Doughty's story has gone since becoming a King. He will undoubtedly enter the Hockey Hall of Fame one day thanks to his Norris Trophy, two Gold Medals (potentially three), two Stanley Cup Rings, and many other accolades. Kings fans, enjoy watching this legend for however left he has in the tank.
Before he was a giant thorn in the Kings side for many years, Corey Perry was perhaps on of the greatest junior hockey players of all time for the London Knights of the OHL.
In his four seasons with London, Perry racked up 140 goals and 240 assists for 380 points in 253 regular season games. His most notable season came in 2004-05 when he lead the Knights to a Memorial Cup championship. In the 18 games during that championship run Perry recorded a whopping 38 points and his efforts were recognized as he was named OHL Playoff MVP, as well as the OHL's most outstanding player for the regular season.
Flash forward over 20 years and the now 40-year-old is still kicking around in the NHL. Perry has been a great pick up for the Kings as he has 11 goals and 17 assists in his first 45 games in silver and black.
It's no secret that Luc Robitaille is on the Mount Rushmore of Los Angeles Kings, but due to how long ago it was, many new fans may not know how dominant he truly was. During his time on the Hull Olympiques of the QMJHL, Robitaille put up historic numbers.
In his 197 regular season games in the QMJHL, 'Lucky' scored 155 goals to with 269 assists for 424 total points. Truly insane numbers. His 1985-86 camp gain with Hull will go down in history as he registered 191 points in 63 games played. In the same season, he lead his team to a QMJHL Championship, however they ultimately fell short in the Memorial Cup finals.
After a bittersweet ending to his junior career, Robitaille continued to dominate, this time in the NHL where he was named rookie of the year in 1986-87 with the Los Angeles Kings. The eventual eight-time All-Star had three separate stints with the Kings. His 1,154 points as a King rank him third all time in franchise history. Robitaille now serves as President of the franchise.
One of the greatest power forwards of all time, Jarome Iginla was recognized on the CHL's top 50 list for his tremendous junior career with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL.
In 183 games with the Blazers, Iginla scored 102 goals along with 134 assists for 236 points in the regular season. His numbers look ridiculous but his career in the WHL got off to a slow start. In his rookie season, 'Iggy' scored just six goals and 29 points. Just two years later, he scored 63 goals in 63 games for Kamloops, proving that not every players path is the same.
His time with the Kings was very brief, but Los Angeles is where he ended his career after the Kings traded for the winger in hopes he could help fuel a playoff push. In 19 games played with L.A. Iginla picked up six goals and three assists for nine points. Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020, Iginla's hockey legacy lives on thanks to his sons Tij (Utah Mammoth/Kelowna Rockets) and Joe (Vancouver Giants).
Although he became one of the greatest defenders the NHL will ever see, Paul Coffey's junior career was quite different from other past legends. Coffey suited up for three different franchises in the OHL (then known as the OHA); the Kingston Canadiens, Soo Greyhounds, and Kitchener Rangers.
Coffey played in 151 games in the OHA, registering 48 goals and 147 assists for 195 points. His beast season came in his final season where he split time with the Greyhounds and Rangers, he put up 102 points in 75 games played. He was also a bully on the blue line as he accumulated 193 penalty minutes in 1979-80.
It's extremely rare that you'll see a Hall of Famer play for as many teams as Paul Coffey did in his 21-year NHL career. The Kings were Coffey's third stop of eight, when he joined the club in 1991-92 when the Kings acquired him from the Penguins in search of their first Stanley Cup. Unfortunately L.A. fell short and Coffey ended up playing in just 60 games with the Kings. He was very productive however picking up nine goals and 53 assists for 62 points in the silver and black.
'The Great One' had one of the most interesting starts to a hockey career we will ever see. His start in the OHL (then OHA) began with the Peterborough Petes in 1976/77, and finished with the Soo Greyhounds in 1977/78 before he went on to dominate the hockey world.
In 1976/77, Wayne Gretzky joined the Peterborough Petes as a 15-year-old where he would appear in just three games, registering three assists. At 16, Gretzky was now a member of the Greyhounds and he officially put the hockey world on notice as he scored 70 goals and 112 assists for 182 points in 63 games played. Imagine how much fun it is to be that good. Shockingly, Gretzky and the Greyhounds did not qualify for the playoffs that season.
We all know how 99's career ended up, but his shocking trade to the Kings in 1988 will forever go down in history as the biggest trade in sports. Although the Kings didn't get Gretzky's best seasons, his 918 points in 539 games is certainly nothing to scoff at. Those numbers have him at 5th place in franchise history. One of the biggest shames in hockey history will be the Kings failing to raise Lord Stanley while Wayne was in town.
