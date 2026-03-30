Western Conference Standings Watch: Will The Predators And Golden Knights Keep Losing?
With the Kings continuing to play inconsistently, the Predators and Golden Knights have started to lose games, keeping the playoff race as tight as ever.
The Kings have had a rough week and a half, losing five of their six games. However, the teams above them have also struggled: the Predators lost three straight after winning five in a row, and the Golden Knights fired their coach after losing six of their seven games, including three in a row.
So, while LA has been terrible over its last six games, the race still remains tight for a possible playoff berth.
Here’s a look at the current teams in the hunt and the wild card positions in the middle of the conference:
Vegas Golden Knights - 32-26-16, 80 points
Nashville Predators - 34-31-9, 77 points
Los Angeles Kings - 29-26-18, 76 points
Seattle Kraken - 32-29-11, 75 points
Winnipeg Jets - 31-30-12, 74 points
San Jose Sharks - 33-31-7, 73 points
The Golden Knights have only a four-point lead over the fourth-place Kings in the Pacific Division; every other team in this race is separated by just one point, making for a very tight finish to the regular season.
If Vegas and Nashville continue to lose, it'll put pressure on LA and the rest of the teams in the hunt to capitalize on their struggles, which hasn't happened yet for any team in the Pacific Division's laughing stock.
Anything can still happen, so let's take a look at the big games to watch around the league for the next couple of days and who Kings fans should be rooting for.
Monday
Canucks at Golden Knights
The Golden Knights will probably end their cold streak after they play Vancouver. The Canucks have no chance of winning, unless a miracle win over an already struggling Vegas team doesn't show up with pride after firing its head coach.
Blues at Sharks
Both these teams have been trending in different directions; the St. Louis Blues have won four straight games and are right in the middle of the playoff hunt, while the San Jose Sharks snapped their six-game losing streak on Saturday, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets. Both teams are tied with 73 points, so it doesn't matter who wins this game for Los Angeles, but the red-hot Blues are in a good position to steal this road game over the struggling Sharks.
Tuesday
Jets at Blackhawks
Like the Blues, Winnipeg is another team that's in the hunt for a playoff spot, only three games back of Nashville, and can move within one point of the Predators when they beat Chicago, where the Blackhawks have no incentive to win this game.
Kraken At Oilers
Despite the injuries to the Oilers, Edmonton is still finding a way to win, just three points behind the No. 1 seed, the Anaheim Ducks, in the Pacific Division. This is the one time Kings fans will root for Edmonton to win, especially since Seattle has lost five of its last six games and this game is in Edmonton, where the Oilers will have a good chance to win.
Wednesday
Ducks at Sharks
Anaheim is trying to hold on to that No. 1 seed, especially with the Oilers finding a way to win with their injuries. With San Jose struggling, they don't have much firepower to compete with the Ducks, even at home.
Thursday
Jets at Stars
Dallas has lost five of their last six games. The Jets, meanwhile, are fighting for their playoff lives, and this could be a big momentum boost if they somehow steal this game on the road.
Flames at Golden Knights
Another game, Vegas should win at home, but Calgary has been playing well over the last week and a half, winners of five in their last six games. This could be a trap game for Vegas.
Mammoth at Kraken
After Los Angeles got embarrassed at home by Utah, you know, the last thing they want is to root for the Mammoth, but that's exactly what they should want. Utah keeps climbing in the standings, and beating Seattle will help the Kings try to create separation in the Pacific Division.
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