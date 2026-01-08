(1-8-26) Wild Vs Kraken: Starting Goaltending Matchup

The Minnesota Wild (25-11-8) is back in action tonight against the Seattle Kraken (20-14-7) for one final game before heading home.

It has been a long road trip for the Wild. They have gone 3-1-2 on the road trip and are looking for a win to wrap it up.

They face the Kraken tonight who are 4-0-0 in January and are 8-1-1 in their last ten games. They have points in their last nine contests (17 points; 8-0-1).

Here are tonights starting goaltenders.

Jesper Wallstedt will be back in the net tonight as the goalie rotation continues. He is 11-2-4 on the season with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage with four shutouts in 17 games.

Minnesota beat the Kraken 4-1 earlier this season. Filip Gustavsson saved 23-of-24 shots he faced to earn the win for the Wild in that game on the road. It will be Wallstedt tonight.

Gustavsson is 4-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .966 save percentage and one shutout in four career starts vs. the Kraken. Wallstedt has never played Seattle.

Philipp Grubauer will get the start for the Kraken.

He has a 9-9-0 record, 2.90 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 19 career games against the Wild. He stopped 25-of-27 shots faced for the Kraken earlier this year.

The veteran goaltender is 8-3-1 on the year with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in 14 starts.

Recent Wild Stories

Wild's Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek Named To Sweden's Olympic Roster

Sweden taps Brodin and Eriksson Ek for Olympic glory. Discover their journey to the Milano Cortina Games.

