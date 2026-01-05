Wild's Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek Named To Sweden's Olympic Roster

The Minnesota Wild have many players and staff in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy.

USA named newly acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes to its preliminary roster in June. They added Matt Boldy and Brock Faber to that roster as well.

There are a few more players from the Wild who are heading to Italy.

Wild forward Nico Sturm was selected to Germany’s preliminary roster in June as well. Team Sweden announced that Wild goaltending duo, Jesper Wallstedt and Filip Gustavsson will be their tandem.

Although Sweden snubbed one of the Wild's most consistent performers this year, defenseman Jonas Brodin, forward Joel Eriksson Ek was named to the roster.

Eriksson Ek, 28, has two goals and five points in his last four games and has 16 points (7 goals) in his last 14 games. He played for Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-off last year and had one goal and one assist in three games.

Brodin, 32, also played for Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-off last year and had one goal in three games. He has three goals, 13 points and is a plus-16 in 38 games for the Wild this year.

