(10-12-26) Wild Vs Golden Knights: Game Preview, Line Combinations

Minnesota Wild
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Nick Wosika-Imagn Images.
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images.
Oct 12, 2026 9:06 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 9:06 PM
The Minnesota Wild return home Monday night to face the 5-1-0 Vegas Golden Knights, looking to build on their win over Florida and extend their three-game winning streak against Vegas.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (3-1-1) returns to Grand Casino Arena on Monday night for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-0), looking to build on Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.
Minnesota enters the matchup having won three consecutive regular-season games against Vegas, including all three meetings during the 2025-26 season.
The Wild have also enjoyed considerable success against the Golden Knights since Vegas entered the NHL, holding a 16-11-4 all-time record against them.
However, Monday's matchup presents an early-season test against a Golden Knights team that has won five of its first six games.
Vegas has been led offensively by Jack Eichel, who has recorded three goals and nine assists for 12 points in six games. Mark Stone has added seven points, while Tomas Hertl has contributed five.
For Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov has been the driving force offensively.
The 29-year-old winger has recorded six goals and two assists for eight points through five games, including a hat trick and four-point performance against Florida on Saturday.
Kaprizov enters Monday tied for the NHL lead in goals and has scored in five consecutive games to begin the season. He has also enjoyed success against Vegas throughout his career, recording 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in 19 games.
Defenseman Quinn Hughes has been equally productive from the blue line, recording two goals and five assists for seven points while collecting at least one point in each of Minnesota's first five games.
One of the biggest reasons for Minnesota's early success has been its special teams.
The Wild enter Monday tied for second in the NHL with a 37.5 percent power play, converting on six of their first 16 opportunities. Minnesota has scored a power-play goal in each of its first five games, marking just the third time in franchise history the team has opened a season with a power-play goal in five consecutive contests.
The penalty kill has been just as impressive, successfully killing 16 of 17 opposing power plays for a 94.1 percent success rate, also tied for second in the league.
Vegas, meanwhile, enters the contest with a 30.4 percent power play and an 81.3 percent penalty kill.
Minnesota will once again turn to Jesper Wallstedt in goal.
Wallstedt has started all five games this season, posting a 3-1-1 record with a 1.78 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. He stopped 29 shots in Saturday's victory over Florida and enters Monday ranked fourth in the NHL in save percentage.
The Wild will remain without Brock Faber, who continues to recover from a skull fracture suffered during the preseason. Marcus Foligno is day-to-day with a mid-body injury, while Nick Foligno is expected to miss additional time with an upper-body injury.
Zach Bogosian, who missed Saturday's game with a lower-body injury, is expected to return to Minnesota's lineup.
With both teams off to strong starts, Monday's matchup should provide an interesting test for a Wild team looking to establish consistency early in the season.
Wild Projected Lineup
Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Blake Coleman - Ryan Hartman - Maxim Shabanov
Rieger Lorentz - Danila Yurov - Bobby Brink
Nico Sturm - Michael McCarron - Yakov Trenin
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Jared Spurgeon
Olli Maatta - Jonas Brodin
Daemon Hunt - Zach Bogosian
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Spacek, Matt Kiersted
Injured: Marcus Foligno (Mid-Body), Brock Faber (Upper-Body, Indefinitely), Filip Gustavsson (Lower-Body, LTIR), Nick Foligno (Upper-Body, Day-To-Day).
Golden Knights Projected Lineup
Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone
Brett Howden - William Karlsson - Mitch Marner
Trevor Connelly - Tomas Hertl - Raphael Lavoie
Marc Gatcomb - Nic Dowd - Braeden Bowman
Defense:
Shea Theodore - Brayden McNabb
Parker Wotherspoon - Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon - Noah Hanifin
Starting Goaltender: Carter Hart (projected)
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Ville Heinola
Injured: Victor Olofsson (Lower-Body).
Wild vs. Golden Knights — October 12, 2026
Game Information
- Puck drop: 7 p.m. CT
- Location: Grand Casino Arena — St. Paul, Minnesota
- Minnesota Wild: 3-1-1 (7 points)
- Vegas Golden Knights: 5-1-0 (10 points)
- Wild starting goalie: Jesper Wallstedt
- Golden Knights starting goalie: TBD (Carter Hart projected)
How to Watch
- TV: Wild+
- Play-by-play: Anthony LaPanta
- Color analyst: Ryan Carter
- Reporter: Kevin Gorg
How to Listen
- Radio: KFAN FM 100.3
- Play-by-play: Joe O'Donnell
- Color analyst: Tom Reid
- Studio host: Kevin Falness
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