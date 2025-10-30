(10-30-25) Wild Vs Penguins: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-5-3) is back in action tonight to host the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-2). The Wild are looking to get back in the win column. They are losers of seven of their last eight games.

Filip Gustavsson will make his second consecutive start tonight for the Wild. He is 2-5-1 on the season with a 3.42 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage in eight games.

Tristian Jary will start for the Penguins tonight. He has had quite the turnaround since being placed on waivers last season. Jarry is 4-1-0 on the season with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in five games.

The Wild will roll out the same lines and pairings for tonight's game. They played their first full 60 minute game on Tuesday but still found a way to lose.

“Yeah, I mean, I thought so, right? It’s like one of those things where if we play that same game 10 times over, I think we have a good chance of winning a lot of those games," Faber said after the Wild's loss on Tuesday. "It sucks. It stings. We just gotta get back to it and stick with it. Like I said, it should turn our way at some point.”

Assuming the Wild play the same game tonight, they should find success even against a red-hot Penguins team.

There are a lot of Minnesota connections in this game tonight for the Wild and Penguins. Connor Dewar, Justin Brazeau and Matt Dumba will all play for the Penguins. All three of them played for the Wild.

Tommy Novak and Blake Lizote are both from Minnesota. Fleury who is shadowing Wild general manager Bill Geurin spent years with the Penguins. As did Guerin. Wild player development advisor Alex Goligoski also played for the Penguins. They will all be in attendance tonight.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Ben Jones, Dameon Hunt.

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower).

Penguins Projected Lines

Filip Hallander - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha - Evgeni Malkin - Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak - Ben Kindel - Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar - Blake Lizotte - Noel Acciari

Defense:

Parker Wotherspoon - Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea - Kris Letang

Owen Pickering - Matt Dumba

Starting Goaltender: Tristian Jarry

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino, Harrison Brunicke.

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper-body), Rutger McGroarty (upper-body), Caleb Jones (lower-body).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

