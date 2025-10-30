(10-30-25) Wild Vs Penguins: Starting Goaltender Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-5-3) is back in action tonight to host the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-2). Here is tonight's starting goaltending matchup.

Filip Gustavsson will make his second consecutive start tonight for the Wild. He is 2-5-1 on the season with a 3.42 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage in eight games.

Gustavsson, 27, did not face the Penguins last year when Minnesota went 1-1-0 in the two games. Marc-Andre Fleury started both the games.

In his career against the Pens, Gustavsson is 1-3-0 with a 4.04 goal-against average and a .873 save percentage in four games. He was originally drafted by the Penguins when current Wild general manager Bill Guerin was working in the Penguins front office.

It has been a weird season for Gustavsson. His numbers don't reflect anything close to how he has looked. He has looked good but has still let up a lot of goals. The Wild's defense or Kirill Kaprizov's turnovers certainly aren't helping though.

"Yeah, the hardest part. You go home and you review it, and right now, I don't think I would change anything on how I am playing. And, you know, very minor things you can change. The way we played today was fine. It felt more like last year, or when we're on it and we give up limited chances," Gustavsson said after the Wild's loss to the Winnipeg Jets. "You always can get some chances in the NHL, but not that many rush chances and without some redirects and bounces like that today, it's a good defensive game."

Tristian Jary will start for the Penguins tonight. He has had quite the turnaround since being placed on waivers last season. Jarry is 4-1-0 on the season with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in five games.

He played the Wild last year and stopped 29-of-30 shots faced in the game. In his career against the Wild, Jarry is 4-0-1 with a 2.56 goal-against average and a .913 save percentage.

