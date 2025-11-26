(11-26-25) Wild Vs Blackhawks Goaltending Matchup

The Minnesota Wild (12-7-4) is back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks (10-8-4) on the road before hosting two games at home.

Minnesota will continue its goaltending rotation. After another shutout in the Wild's game against the Winnipeg Jets for Jesper Wallstedt, the Wild will turn to Filip Gustavsson tonight.

Gustavsson, 27, notched a 19-save shutout against the Pittsburgh Penguins in his last start. He is 6-7-2 on the year with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in 15 starts.

In his last two starts, Gustavsson has been on fire. He is 2-0-0 with a 0.96 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage. Only Andrei Vasilevskiy and Wallstedt have a higher save percentage since Nov, 16 (min 2 starts).

The Wild went 3-0-1 against the Blackhawks last season with a 2-0-1 record, a 2.31 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

In his career against Chicago, Gustavsson is 5-0-1 with a 1.83 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage in six career starts against the Blackhawks.

Spencer Knight will be in goal tonight for the Hawks. He is 7-5-3 on the year with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 15 starts.

It will be his first career start against the Wild. Knight is coming off a 1-0 loss to Colorado, where he stopped 26 of 27 shots.

'I Would Anticipate That Moving Forward': Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson, Wallstedt

Emerging rookie brilliance forces the Wild's hand, creating a dynamic tandem that will share net duties going forward.

