(12-13-25) Wild Vs Senators: Projected Lines

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (17-9-5) are set to play the Ottawa Senators (14-12-4) on Saturday and the Boston Bruins on Sunday. They shocked the NHL when a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks for defenseman Quinn Hughes happened on Friday night.

Hughes is not expected to play today but will likely play on Sunday.

Jonas Brodin was listed as a possibility for this weekend. Wild head coach John Hynes said on Friday that Brodin is questionable with an injury.

Matt Kiersted and David Jiricek were both recalled. One of them will play because Zeev Buium was traded but the other would only play if Brodin isn't available.

Here are today's projected lines.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin - Nico Sturm - Ryan Hartman

Nicolas Aube-Kubel - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Daemon Hunt - Brock Faber

Zach Bogosian - Jared Spurgeon

Matt Kiersted - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Ben Jones, Quinn Hughes.

Injured: Jake Middleton (upper-body), Jonas Brodin (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello (upper-body), Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body).

Senators Projected Lines

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stutzle - Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron - Dylan Cozens - Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio - Ridly Greig - Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid - Stephen Halliday - Nick Cousins

Defense:

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven - Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo - Nick Jensen

Starting Goaltender: Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert.

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (lower body).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Alex Stalock as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

