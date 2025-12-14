(12-14-25) Wild Vs Bruins: Starting Goaltending Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (18-9-5) is set to host the Boston Bruins (19-13-0) for a second of a back-to-back.

Here are tonight's starting goaltenders.

After Jesper Wallstedt stopped 34-of-36 in the Wild's 3-2 win over Ottawa, Filip Gustavsson will get back in net for Minnesota.

He is 9-8-3 on the season with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 20 games.

Gustavsson, 27, pitched a 28-save shutout in the Wild's win over the Bruins last year and has played in two games against Boston in his career.

In those two games, Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start for the Bruins against the Wild.

Last season he stopped 21 shots on the 22 he faced in the Bruins loss to Minnesota. In his previous start against the Wild at home that year he posted a 36-save shutout in Boston's 3-0 win in February.

Swayman, 27, is 1-3-0 in his career against the Wild with a 1.78 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage in four starts.

