(12-18-25) Wild Vs Blue Jackets: Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (20-9-5) is back in action tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-6) for a 6:00 p.m. game.
Here are tonight's lines with Carson Lambos making is NHL debut.
Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ben Jones - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber
Matt Kiersted - Jared Spurgeon
Carson Lambos - David Jiricek
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Spacek.
Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower-body), Jake Middleton (upper-body), Jonas Brodin (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello (upper-body), Marcus Johansson (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).(12-18-25) Wild Vs Blue Jackets: Starting Goaltending Matchup Rookie netminder Jesper Wallstedt faces Columbus, boasting a league-leading 1.95 GAA. Can he outduel the Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves in this emerging rookie goaltending battle?
Dimitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Yegor Chinakhov
Miles Wood - Charlie Coyle - Cole Sillinger
Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundestrom - Kent Johnson
Defense:
Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson
Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro
Starting Goaltender: Jet Greaves
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Jake Christiansen.
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper-body).
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.
