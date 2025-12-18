(12-18-25) Wild Vs Blue Jackets: Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (20-9-5) is back in action tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-6) for a 6:00 p.m. game.

Here are tonight's lines with Carson Lambos making is NHL debut.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ben Jones - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Matt Kiersted - Jared Spurgeon

Carson Lambos - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Spacek.

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower-body), Jake Middleton (upper-body), Jonas Brodin (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello (upper-body), Marcus Johansson (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).

(12-18-25) Wild Vs Blue Jackets: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Rookie netminder Jesper Wallstedt faces Columbus, boasting a league-leading 1.95 GAA. Can he outduel the Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves in this emerging rookie goaltending battle?

Blue Jackets Projected Lines

Dimitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Yegor Chinakhov

Miles Wood - Charlie Coyle - Cole Sillinger

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundestrom - Kent Johnson

Defense:

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

Starting Goaltender: Jet Greaves

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Jake Christiansen.

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper-body).



How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

