    (12-18-25) Wild Vs Blue Jackets: Line Combinations

    Dec 18, 2025, 23:42
    Carson Lambos debuts as the Wild unveil tonight's new forward and defense pairings against the Blue Jackets.

    The Minnesota Wild (20-9-5) is back in action tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-6) for a 6:00 p.m. game.

    Here are tonight's lines with Carson Lambos making is NHL debut.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

    Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

    Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

    Ben Jones - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick

    Defense:

    Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

    Matt Kiersted - Jared Spurgeon

    Carson Lambos - David Jiricek

    Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

    Scratched: David Spacek.

    Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower-body), Jake Middleton (upper-body), Jonas Brodin (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello (upper-body), Marcus Johansson (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).

    Blue Jackets Projected Lines

    Dimitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

    Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Yegor Chinakhov

    Miles Wood - Charlie Coyle - Cole Sillinger

    Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundestrom - Kent Johnson

    Defense:

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

    Starting Goaltender: Jet Greaves

    Scratched:  Brendan Gaunce, Jake Christiansen.

    Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper-body).

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

