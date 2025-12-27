(12-27-25) Wild Vs Jets: Starting Goaltending Matchup

The Minnesota Wild (22-10-6) is back in action tonight against the Winnipeg Jets (15-17-3) for a road game.

Minnesota entered the Holiday break with a franchise record for most points. Meanwhile the Jets have been struggling. They have won two games in their last ten.

Here is tonights goaltending matchup.

Jesper Wallstedt will be back in the crease tonight for the Wild. The goalie rotation continues as Filip Gustavsson started the Wild's last game before the break.

Wallstedt, 23, is 10-2-2 on the year with a 2.10 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in 14 starts. He leads the NHL in save percentage and is shutouts with four.

Gustavsson started the first meeting between these two teams this season. Wallstedt pitched a 32-save shutout for Minnesota in the second meeting. He will get the start tonight for his second career start against Winnipeg.

In two career starts, Wallstedt is 1-1-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Connor Hellebuyck will get the start for the Jets tonight. He is recently returning from an injury and is 9-8-2 on the season with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

The reigning Hart and Veznia Trophy winner saved 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the victory in the first meeting.

In his career, Hellebuyck is 16-10-2 with a 2.51 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and four shutouts in 31 games (30 starts) vs. the Wild.

