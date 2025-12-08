    • Powered by Roundtable

    (12-8-25) Wild Vs Kraken: Line Combinations

    Dec 8, 2025, 23:13
    See tonight's complete starting rosters for the Wild and Kraken, featuring key player matchups and potential game-time decisions.

    The Minnesota Wild (15-9-5) is back in action tonight against the Seattle Kraken (11-9-6) for one final road game before returning home.

    Here are tonight's lineups for both teams.

    Wild head coach John Hynes said there might be a few game-time decisions so watch in warmups for updates.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

    Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

    Yakov Trenin - Nico Sturm - Vladimir Tarasenko

    Liam Ohgren - Ryan Hartman - Tyler Pitlick

    Defense:

    Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

    Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

    Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

    Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

    Scratched: Ben Jones, Daemon Hunt.

    Injured: Marco Rossi (lower-body), Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body).

    Kraken Projected Lines

    Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle

    Kaapo Kakko - Chandler Stephenson - Eeli Tolvanen

    Mason Marchment - Shane Wright - Jani Nyman

    Tye Kartye – Frederick Gaudreau - Ryan Winterton

    Defense:

    Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

    Ryan Lindgren - Brandon Montour

    Ryker Evans - Josh Mahura

    Starting Goaltender: Philipp Grubauer

    Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jamie Oleksiak.

    Injured: Berkly Catton (upper-body), Jaden Schwartz (lower-body), Matt Murray (lower-body).

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

