(12-8-25) Wild Vs Kraken: Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (15-9-5) is back in action tonight against the Seattle Kraken (11-9-6) for one final road game before returning home.

Here are tonight's lineups for both teams.

Wild head coach John Hynes said there might be a few game-time decisions so watch in warmups for updates.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin - Nico Sturm - Vladimir Tarasenko

Liam Ohgren - Ryan Hartman - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Ben Jones, Daemon Hunt.

Injured: Marco Rossi (lower-body), Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body).

Kraken Projected Lines

Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kakko - Chandler Stephenson - Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment - Shane Wright - Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye – Frederick Gaudreau - Ryan Winterton

Defense:

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren - Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans - Josh Mahura

Starting Goaltender: Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jamie Oleksiak.

Injured: Berkly Catton (upper-body), Jaden Schwartz (lower-body), Matt Murray (lower-body).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

- A Historic Start: Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Joins Nearly Century-Old Company With Record Rookie Surge.

- 'That One's Not Going Anywhere': Inside Jesper Wallstedt's Signature Win Celebration.

- Minnesota Wild Get Marco Rossi Injury Update, Timeline For Return.

- Kirill Kaprizov Becomes Fastest Player In Wild History To 200 Goals.

- Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson and Wallstedt.