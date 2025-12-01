Minnesota Wild Get Marco Rossi Injury Update, Timeline For Return

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (14-7-5) is about to head on a four-game road trip that begins on Tuesday in Edmonton.

Wild center Marco Rossi was on the ice on Monday for the first time since his lower-body injury. He did not practice with the team though.

Rossi, 24, has missed the last eight games with a lower body injury. He has four goals and 13 points in 17 games this year for Minnesota. The Wild are 7-0-1 in that span.

Wild head coach John Hynes said after practice on Monday that Rossi will go on the road trip. He will not play against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday but the hope is that he can rejoin the lineup later on the trip.

The problem is, according to Michael Russo who watched him skate, Rossi did not look comfortable during his short skate.

If he was to return on the trip it would likely be the last game of the trip which is next week.

