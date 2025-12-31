3 Wild Players Named To Team USA Olympic Roster

The deadline for Olympic rosters to be submitted was on New Year's Eve. Which means there aren't any second guessing projections. The rosters are set.

There may be some surprises to every roster like there usually is, but what shouldn't be a surprise is how well represented the Minnesota Wild are.

Recently acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes was named as one of the six locks to the roster a while back.

He will join two of his Wild teammates on USA.

Hughes, 26, didn't play in the 4 Nations and was hurt. So, this will be his first time with the group among some other first timers to the roster.

He will join his defense partner Brock Faber on the backend for the Americans.

Besides the two defensemen, forward Matt Boldy will join them.

Boldy, 24, has recorded 25 goals and 47 points in 40 games. He currently leads all American-born player with 25 goals.

Minnesota will be well represented in the Olympics. These three are just the start of what could be 10 or more players in the Olympics.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Quinn Hughes Is Now Third All-Time In This Elite American Defenseman Category

Quinn Hughes notched his 27th three-assist game, climbing past a legend and into elite company among American defensemen.

- Minnesota Wild Set Franchise Record Heading Into Holliday Break.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.