Quinn Hughes Is Now Third All-Time In This Elite American Defenseman Category

In the Minnesota Wild's (23-10-6) game against the Winnipeg Jets (15-17-4), defenseman Quinn Hughes had his first big game with the team.

Hughes, 26, entered Saturday's game with one goal and four points in six games with the Wild. After a big night in the win, Hughes passed an all-time great.

The 5-foot-10 defenseman recorded his 27th career three-assist game and passed Gary Suter for the third most by an American defenseman. He trails only Brian Leetch (40) and Phil Housley (34).

Minnesota was down 3-2 with 22 seconds left before Mats Zuccarello scored on the power play to tie it. Hughes picked up an assist on the play.

Just 39 seconds into overtime, Matt Boldy scored his second of the game and won it for the Wild after a slick tic-tac-toe passing play by Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov.

Hughes now has three goals, 27 assists and 30 points in 33 games. He has one goal and seven points in seven games for Minnesota.

Wild prospect Aron Kiviharju steps up, leading Team Finland as captain in the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships.

