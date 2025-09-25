(9-25-25) Wild Vs Stars: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (1-0-1) is back in action tonight for its first preseason game at home and the first unofficial game in the new Grand Casino Arena. They play host to the Dallas Stars (2-0-0).

Minnesota is bring a pretty heavy NHL lineup with some normal line combinations that we could see to start the season so it will be interesting to follow as preseason continues.

Jesper Wallstedt will get the start tonight and play in two periods for Minnesota. Samuel Hlavaj will get the third period. Casey DeSmith is projected to start for the Stars as they aren't bringing any of their big guns to town.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy

Liam Ohgren - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Ben Jones - Hunter Haight - Vinnie Hinostroza

Riley Heidt - Bradley Marek - Brett Leason

Defense:

Zeev Buium - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - David Jiricek

Jack Johnson - Ben Gleason

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Elliot Desnoyers, Mike Koster

Stars Projected Lines

Adam Erne - Wyatt Johnston - Mavrik Bourque

Oscar Bäck - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell

Antonio Stranges - Justin Hryckowian - Nathan Bastian

Angus MacDonnell - Arttu Hyry - Jack Becker

Defense:

Lian Bichsel - Ilya Lyubushkin

Vladislav Kolyachonok - Alex Petrovic

Tristian Bertucci - Christian Kyrou

Starting Goaltender: Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

ST. PAUL, Minn - On Thursday Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov was given the chance to talk about the recent reports that came out about him rejecting an 8-year, $128 million contract extension.

