    (9-25-25) Wild Vs Stars: Game Preview, Line Combinations

    Dylan Loucks
    Sep 25, 2025, 22:28
    Updated at: Sep 25, 2025, 23:44

    ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (1-0-1) is back in action tonight for its first preseason game at home and the first unofficial game in the new Grand Casino Arena. They play host to the Dallas Stars (2-0-0).

    Minnesota is bring a pretty heavy NHL lineup with some normal line combinations that we could see to start the season so it will be interesting to follow as preseason continues.

    Jesper Wallstedt will get the start tonight and play in two periods for Minnesota. Samuel Hlavaj will get the third period. Casey DeSmith is projected to start for the Stars as they aren't bringing any of their big guns to town.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy

    Liam Ohgren - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

    Ben Jones - Hunter Haight - Vinnie Hinostroza

    Riley Heidt - Bradley Marek - Brett Leason

    Defense:

    Zeev Buium - Brock Faber

    Jake Middleton - David Jiricek

    Jack Johnson - Ben Gleason

    Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

    Scratched: Elliot Desnoyers, Mike Koster

    Stars Projected Lines

    Adam Erne - Wyatt Johnston - Mavrik Bourque

    Oscar Bäck - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell

    Antonio Stranges - Justin Hryckowian - Nathan Bastian

    Angus MacDonnell - Arttu Hyry - Jack Becker

    Defense:

    Lian Bichsel - Ilya Lyubushkin

    Vladislav Kolyachonok - Alex Petrovic

    Tristian Bertucci - Christian Kyrou

    Starting Goaltender: Casey DeSmith

    Scratched: None

