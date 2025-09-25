(9-25-25) Wild Vs Stars: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (1-0-1) is back in action tonight for its first preseason game at home and the first unofficial game in the new Grand Casino Arena. They play host to the Dallas Stars (2-0-0).
Minnesota is bring a pretty heavy NHL lineup with some normal line combinations that we could see to start the season so it will be interesting to follow as preseason continues.
Jesper Wallstedt will get the start tonight and play in two periods for Minnesota. Samuel Hlavaj will get the third period. Casey DeSmith is projected to start for the Stars as they aren't bringing any of their big guns to town.
Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy
Liam Ohgren - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko
Ben Jones - Hunter Haight - Vinnie Hinostroza
Riley Heidt - Bradley Marek - Brett Leason
Defense:
Zeev Buium - Brock Faber
Jake Middleton - David Jiricek
Jack Johnson - Ben Gleason
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Elliot Desnoyers, Mike Koster
Adam Erne - Wyatt Johnston - Mavrik Bourque
Oscar Bäck - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell
Antonio Stranges - Justin Hryckowian - Nathan Bastian
Angus MacDonnell - Arttu Hyry - Jack Becker
Defense:
Lian Bichsel - Ilya Lyubushkin
Vladislav Kolyachonok - Alex Petrovic
Tristian Bertucci - Christian Kyrou
Starting Goaltender: Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.
- What Is New On The Kirill Kaprizov Contract Situation.
- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Will Be Out For "A Little While"
- Is It Time To Panic: Kirill Kaprizov Contract Extension Situation.
- Marc-Andre Fleury Signs Professional Tryout With The Pittsburgh Penguins.