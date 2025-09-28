(9-28-25) Wild Vs. Blackhawks: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (1-1-1) is back in action tonight for a game against the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1-0) on home ice.
The Blackhawks are sending a pretty veteran NHL lineup to Minnesota tonight for the game. The Wild have a mix of vets who haven't played yet and some other roster hopefuls looking to make a push.
Marcus Foligno, Marcus Johansson, Ryan Hartman and Filip Gustavsson will all make their preseason debuts tonight.
Here is a guess on the projected lines tonight. Come back after warmups for the accurate lines.
Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Marcus Johansson
Liam Ohgren - Hunter Haight - Tyler Pitlick
Ben Jones - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza
Nicolas Aube-Kubel - Caedan Bankier - Brett Leason
Defense:
Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian
Carson Lambos - David Jiricek
Matt Kiersted - David Spacek
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Wyatt Newpower, Rasmus Kumpulainen
Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard - Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Lardis - Ryan Greene - Oliver Moore
Samuel Savoie - Nick Foligno - AJ Spellacy
Defense:
Alec Vlasic - Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov
Kevin Korchinski - Nolan Allan
Starting Goaltender: Drew Commesso
Scratched: Ashton Cumby
