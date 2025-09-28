(9-28-25) Wild Vs. Blackhawks: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (1-1-1) is back in action tonight for a game against the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1-0) on home ice.

The Blackhawks are sending a pretty veteran NHL lineup to Minnesota tonight for the game. The Wild have a mix of vets who haven't played yet and some other roster hopefuls looking to make a push.

Marcus Foligno, Marcus Johansson, Ryan Hartman and Filip Gustavsson will all make their preseason debuts tonight.

Here is a guess on the projected lines tonight. Come back after warmups for the accurate lines.

Wild Projected Lines

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Marcus Johansson

Liam Ohgren - Hunter Haight - Tyler Pitlick

Ben Jones - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

Nicolas Aube-Kubel - Caedan Bankier - Brett Leason

Defense:

Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

Carson Lambos - David Jiricek

Matt Kiersted - David Spacek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Wyatt Newpower, Rasmus Kumpulainen

Blackhawks Projected Lines

Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard - Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Lardis - Ryan Greene - Oliver Moore

Samuel Savoie - Nick Foligno - AJ Spellacy

Defense:

Alec Vlasic - Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov

Kevin Korchinski - Nolan Allan

Starting Goaltender: Drew Commesso

Scratched: Ashton Cumby

