    (9-28-25) Wild Vs. Blackhawks: Game Preview, Line Combinations

    Dylan Loucks
    Sep 28, 2025, 19:59
    Sep 28, 2025, 19:59
    ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (1-1-1) is back in action tonight for a game against the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1-0) on home ice.

    The Blackhawks are sending a pretty veteran NHL lineup to Minnesota tonight for the game. The Wild have a mix of vets who haven't played yet and some other roster hopefuls looking to make a push.

    Marcus Foligno, Marcus Johansson, Ryan Hartman and Filip Gustavsson will all make their preseason debuts tonight.

    Here is a guess on the projected lines tonight. Come back after warmups for the accurate lines.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Marcus Johansson

    Liam Ohgren - Hunter Haight - Tyler Pitlick

    Ben Jones - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

    Nicolas Aube-Kubel - Caedan Bankier - Brett Leason

    Defense:

    Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

    Carson Lambos - David Jiricek

    Matt Kiersted - David Spacek

    Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

    Scratched: Wyatt Newpower, Rasmus Kumpulainen

    Blackhawks Projected Lines

    Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard - Andre Burakovsky

    Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi

    Nick Lardis - Ryan Greene - Oliver Moore

    Samuel Savoie - Nick Foligno - AJ Spellacy

    Defense:

    Alec Vlasic - Sam Rinzel

    Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov

    Kevin Korchinski - Nolan Allan

    Starting Goaltender: Drew Commesso

    Scratched: Ashton Cumby

