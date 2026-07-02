Blake Coleman Opens Up On Wild Trade, John Hynes Reunion And Stanley Cup Expectations

Shocked by a sudden move to Minnesota, the veteran winger reunites with a former mentor and embraces a championship-caliber roster to chase his third career Stanley Cup.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Blake Coleman knew there was a chance he could be traded this offseason. His name had been circulating in rumors for months. But after making it through the NHL Draft and the opening days of free agency without a move, he figured he would be staying in Calgary.
Then Thursday morning, the phone rang.
"I wasn't exactly expecting the phone call this morning," Coleman said. "But we were excited to get the call. Obviously really excited about going back to a competitive team that has a great chance to win."
For Coleman, the trade isn't just about a fresh start. It's about joining a Minnesota Wild team he believes is built to compete for the Stanley Cup.
After missing the playoffs in each of the last three seasons with the Flames, the 34-year-old winger is eager to get back to playing meaningful hockey.
"That's what it's all about," Coleman said. "I've been fortunate to go on some Cup runs and get a taste of what it feels like to be at the top of the mountain, so I'm really excited about that. I think I have a lot to bring come playoff time. That's where I feel like I really thrive as a player, and I enjoy that atmosphere and that pressure."
The last time Coleman was in the playoffs was 2021-22 with the Flames. He has 12 goals, 19 assists and 31 points in 65 career playoff games. He was a huge part of the Lightning's back-to-back Stanley cups in 2020 and 2021.
In 48 games for the Bolts, Coleman had eight goals, 16 assists, 24 points and 209 hits.
Coleman also reunites with someone who played a major role in helping establish his NHL career, Wild head coach John Hynes.
The two spent four seasons together with the New Jersey Devils, where Coleman emerged as a full-time NHL player and developed into one of the league's premier penalty killers.
"I've got a lot of respect for Hynesy," Coleman said. "He really gave me my start in the league and kind of believed in me and saw something in me. I've always had a lot of appreciation for him."
Coleman praised Hynes' demanding but fair coaching style and said he's looking forward to building that relationship again in Minnesota.
"I like the way that he coaches," Coleman said. "He demands a lot of his players, but he's also fair. For me, more importantly, I think he's a better person. I'm excited to get to play for him again."
Penalty killing has become one of Coleman's trademarks throughout his career, and it's a role he takes pride in.
"It was a big part of my identity coming into the league," Coleman said. "I've always enjoyed it. It's kind of my game. I'm not real flashy, but I feel I have a pretty good mind for the game."
Coleman added that creating offense while shorthanded has always been something he enjoys, saying momentum-changing penalty-kill goals can swing games when teams least expect it.
The 5-foot-11 forward scored four shorthanded goals twice in the last three seasons and has 22 in his career.
Off the ice, the transition to Minnesota should be a smooth one.
Coleman has already spoken with Zach Bogosian, his former Tampa Bay Lightning teammate and fellow Stanley Cup champion, about the move. He'll also arrive alongside former Calgary teammate Olli Määttä, giving him another familiar face in the Wild locker room.
Even better, Minnesota is already home to part of his family.
"My brother actually lives in Minnesota," Coleman said. "He's got a couple of daughters around my girls' ages, so they're super excited. We were actually at the lake in Texas this weekend, and he was joking around about getting us to Minnesota. Two days later, I get the call."
From everything he's heard, Coleman believes Minnesota is an ideal place for his family as they begin the next chapter.
"From everything I've heard, it's a great place to live, a great place to raise a family," Coleman said. "We're definitely at that family stage of life, so I'm really excited."
For a player who has already reached the top of the hockey world with a Stanley Cup, Coleman now sees another opportunity waiting in Minnesota.
"They already have a lot of the pieces in place," Coleman said. "Anything I can do to help, I'm excited about. I'm just excited to get to Minnesota, get settled in and play meaningful hockey."
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