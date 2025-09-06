Former Minnesota Wild Defenseman Annonces Retirement From NHL

Former Minnesota Wild defenseman Marco Scandella announced his retirement from the National Hockey League (NHL) on Thursday. The 14-year NHL defenseman was orignally drafted by the Wild with the 55th pick in the 2008 NHL Draft.

Scandella, 35, recorded 27 goals, 62 assists and 89 points in 373 games with the Wild across seven seasons. He was eventually traded to the Buffalo Sabres in a trade that also sent forward Jason Pominville to Buffalo in exchange for forwards Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno. Some draft picks were also included on both sides.

The 6-foot-3 defender played 176 games with the Sabres before he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens. He played 20 games for the Canadiens before he was moved to the St. Louis Blues that same year.

He played four more seasons in the NHL after that, all with the Blues before he played his last NHL game during the 2023-24 season.

In his career, Scandella recorded 51 goals, 119 assists and 170 points in 784 games.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

- Former Minnesota Wild Prospect Signs One-Year Deal With Columbus.

- Minnesota Wild To Have 16 Games On National Television.

- Where Wild's Filip Gustavsson Ranks Among NHL Goaltenders.

- Minnesota Wild: What's Next After The Marco Rossi Signing.

- Wild Sign Marco Rossi To A Three-Year Deal.

- Minnesota Wild First Rounder Named Assistant Captain Of Michigan State.